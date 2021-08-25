A new teaser has debuted ahead of the release of anticipated comedy 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'.
Check out the third teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'
The Michael Akinrogunde directed comedy sequel will premiere in cinemas September 10, 2021.
The new teaser for the Toyin Abraham produced sequel throws more light on the story set to continue the comic adventures of Isila, the character from the 2018 ghost film written and directed by Charles Uwagbai.
ALSO READ: Watch Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Toyin Abraham in star-studded teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'
The star-studded sequel boasts of a star-studded cast including Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Patience Ozokwo, Odunlade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Osas Ighodaro, 9ice and more.
'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is executive produced by Abraham's Toyin Abraham Film Productions, FilmOne Entertainment and directed by Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde. Its theatrical release has been confirmed for September 10, 2021.
Watch the new teaser:
