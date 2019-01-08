Genevieve's directorial debut after 20 years in Nollywood, 'Lionheart' became the first original content from Nigeria acquired by Netflix 24 hours to its premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

In a tweet on Tuesday, January 8, 2018, Genevieve wrote, 'Thank you everyone for accepting #lionheartthemovie into your homes and your hearts. Worldwide. This is how we change the narrative.Together. Let us continue to bridge the gap.'

'Lionheart' has been described a true Nigerian story told in brilliant pictures by a female director who highlights the power of a girl child and females in the society.