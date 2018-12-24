Netflix acquired Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, 'Lionheart' on Friday, September 7, 2018

It became the American company's first original film from Nigeria

It will be available for streaming next year.

Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lionheart' has gotten a release date on Netflix.

The American streaming company has announced that the Nollywood star's directorial debut will be available for streaming on January 4, 2019.

Netflix's first Nigerian original film features Nnaji as the lead character (Adaeze). She plays the role of a competent yet perennially overlooked daughter, forced to work alongside her feckless uncle, Goodwill (Nkem Owoh), in order to save her father's (Pete Edochie) ailing bus company, Lionheart.

According to Variety News, the script of the film is a joint effort between Nnaji and writers Chinny Onwugbenu, Ishaya Bako, Emil Garuba, and C.J. Obasi.

The movie is currently showing in cinemas all over Nigeria after a short conflict over agreement and standards.

ALSO READ: Here's how much it costs to use Netflix across Africa

Netflix in Africa

Apart from Lionheart, the company also has acquired fellow Nigerian filmmaker Akin Omotoso's film, 'Vaya'.

The South African based coming-of-age drama made its debut on the streaming platform on November 1st.

Netflix recently announced its plans to also start investing in original African series. According to streaming giant's vice president of international originals, Erik Barmack, the company's Europe team is "in the process of looking at opportunities in Africa. It's definitely the case that we'll commission some series there in…2019."

This news was soon followed by the reveal of Netflix's first original series from Africa, 'Queen Sono'.

On December 20, 2018, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa spoke with the American streaming company about its plans for Nigeria, Africa, opportunities for local filmmakers, subscribers and its budget.

Read the full interview here.