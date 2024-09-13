Ted Abudu unveils her new movie ‘A Night in 2005’ premiering this October
Abudu doubles as the writer and director of the movie.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'
Mannywellz's 'Ouu wee (brown)' is an Afrobeats’ viral sensation
Mixed reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong posts about dating in 2024
Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson faces backlash over viral video
Ted Abudu unveils her new movie ‘A Night in 2005’ premiering this October
Here is a list of all the records set at the 2024 VMAs
Stop it! - Kate Henshaw reacts to fan asking for ₦35 million in her DM
Patoranking’s sister and husband die in gas explosion, leaving 3-year-old son
Pulse Sports
Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker
Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours
Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash
Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game
New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles
'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic
Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win
ADVERTISEMENT