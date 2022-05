Hollywood stars confirmed for the event include actress and producer Tasha Smith, popular for her role in the 2007 hit drama 'Why Did I Get Married?', Head of Essence’s Film and TV Studio Sidra Smith, 'Bob Hearts Abishola' star Bayo Akinfemi, 'God, Friended Me' star Brandon Michael Hall and Paramount Pictures' producer Grant Housley.

The Hollywood attendees will join industry stakeholders and this year's nominees for the events leading up to the awards ceremony. Kicking off the eight-day ceremony, the award organizers held a runway show last weekend. The exclusive event hosted by Mai Atafo and Victoria Eze saw industry's crème de la crème in attendance.