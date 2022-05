Confirming the awards’ hosts, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said: “We are excited to have Bonang join IK as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs.

“They are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim, having hosted some of Africa’s biggest shows. Together, they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars.”

This will be Matheba's first time on the AMVCA stage as she takes over from Minnie Dlamini who cohosted the show from 2016 until 2018.

Reacting to Africa Magic's announcement, the award-winning media personality said: "It’s always such an honour to host live productions, and I think after Covid, we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences.

“So, it’s lovely to have all of that back. It’s also an honour. Any single stage I get to step on is an honour.”