The Big Brother house continues to bring out the other side of the housemates that we've yearned to see.

The housemates spent time together earlier in the day (Not arguing about food or who gets to clean the kitchen) but a very interesting conversation about relationships.

Well, initially it was just Mercy, Diane, Thelma and Jeff who started the conversation about the intrigues and dynamics of dating.

After a while, the conversation got really interesting as other housemates joined in on the topic as they all contributed to the topic. However, Tacha took the conversation when the housemates started talking about handling a third party in a relationship.

She went to reveal that she would collect money from anyone who gives it to her while she is in a relationship. She didn't end it there, she went on to say that when she's done collecting the money, she would block the person.

Tacha's statement left the other housemates shocked but they all laughed about it. We know how blunt Tacha can be so this doesn't come as a surprise.