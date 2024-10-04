Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’

See first-look images of a new rom-com directed by Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji and produced by Osikoya Damilola
Switch Visuals transitions to filmmaking with a Nollywood romance drama, 'A Weekend Fiasco' starring Ini Edo, Alex Ebuko and other exciting cast members.
Switch Visuals media company, known for producing commercials and music videos, recently covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s arrival in Lagos. Now, they're stepping into filmmaking with this sizzling romantic drama.
A Weekend Fiasco follows a long-suffering wife as she embarks on a weekend getaway with a potential lover—only to encounter a whirlwind of familiar faces and chaos.
Directed by Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji and produced by Osikoya Damilola, with an exciting story by Rita Onwurah.
Featuring a team of screenwriters, including Kehinde Joseph, Shola Thompson, and Stephen Okonkwo, the film features Ini Edo, Alex Ekubo, Yvonne Jegede, Odunlade Adekola, Chimezie Imo, Waje, Liquorose, Ilebaye, Lizzy Jay, and many more. Hitting the cinemas soon, A Weekend Fiasco promises an exhilarating journey for audiences.