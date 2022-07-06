RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Stranger Things’ 4 is officially the 2nd Netflix title to cross 1 billion hours viewed

Stranger Things’ fourth season has scored a new record as the first English-language series to cross 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix in its first four weeks of release.

A scene from Netflix's Stranger Things season three.
A scene from Netflix's "Stranger Things" season three.

With 1.15 billion total hours viewed in its first month, the Duffer Brothers produced show also officially comes second place on Netflix’s list of shows to cross the staggering figure.

Prior to Stranger Things, Korean hit-series Squid Game was the first show in Netflix’s history to surpass the 1 billion mark with 1.65 hours viewed in its first 28 days.

Meanwhile the concluding two episodes of Stranger Things season four dropped last Friday, expectedly to exciting reviews from fans of the show.

Following the July 1 season finale, news of the fifth and final season made headlines. According to the Duffer Brothers, season five is expected to be a continuation of season four.

Season Five is more really like part two of Season 4,” Matt Duffer revealed in an interview with Deadline. The season is also expected to be set in Hawkins, taking it back to where it all began.

While release dates are yet to be confirmed, the Duffer brothers have confirmed that the season will have a shorter runtime and will centre on Will.

The hit series premiere to critical acclaim in 2016.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

