"Stigma" screens in University of Abuja

The event for the day began with registration of students by the registration committee at exactly 2:20pm.

The red carpet event followed suite while the registration of students went on and then subsequent interview anchored by 2Plies Zakari and Maryblaise Abuo who were actually the Host and Co-Host of the event. They had in their interview; Mrs Imaobong Sanusi, KC of Kosh and Dosh, Shampepe and Bella (AISEC president) to name a few. Projection of the movie cast started with the HIV screening by some medical personnel, in person of Josephine Peter, Chinneye Obinna. Other invited guest speakers were Mrs. Dayo Benjamin Laniyi, Aunty Dee and miss Dorathy Njemanze whom were all present.

The first speaker of the day Miss Dorathy Njemanze talked on the effect of sexual violence, the second speaker Mrs. Imaobong Ladipo Sanusi lectured us on how to identify rape victims and the different ways which we can help them overcome the stigma and depression. Afterwards followed a presentation by the AREWA LADIES & BOLD & BEAUTIFUL GIRLS CLUB. Afterwards, the director of the movie STIGMA Bello O.Oluwadamilare was introduced and he shared what inspired the movie and showed appreciation to everyone present, next was the supporting actor/co-producer of the movie Samson Bakare who explained Rape Culture and stated the aims and objectives of the #ENDRAPECULTURE campaign.

Before the event ended the theme song of the movie stigma was played by the DJ as Mrs.Dayo Benjamin Laniyi (Auntie D) walked in, she gave the student some tips needed for the new decade and encouraged them to be the best. Presentation of awards of excellence to the guest speakers followed, by the movie director of which they all expressed their heartfelt gratitude.

