RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Fans react to Temi Otedola's stunning revelation about 'Squid Game'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Korean drama series currently holds Netflix's most watched show record.

Temi Otedola [Instagram]
Temi Otedola [Instagram]

Popular fashion influencer Temi Otedola recently sparked Twitter debate following her latest revelation about newly released Netflix dystopian drama series 'Squid Game'.

Recommended articles

The influencer on Monday, October 18, tweeted that she was yet to see the show despite the intense online buzz it has received since premiering in September.

"I think I’m the last person on earth who who hasn’t watched squid game yet," Otedola wrote.

twitter.com

Expectedly, Temi's tweet garnered massive impressions from fans with some hilarious comments.

Check out some replies:

Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter]
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter]
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter]
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter]
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter]
Temi Otedola Twitter replies [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

The Netflix show has recorded massive following with Netflix confirming that it had hit 111 million views worldwide.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series which was originally written as a feature film, follows the story of desperate debtors who discover themselves invited to play a series of Korean children's games to win a jackpot prize of $38 million or die trying.

So far, the series has continued to top Netflix's list of most-watch content in over 50 countries including Nigeria and the United States. Other highlights like real-life games and TikTok challenges have also pushed the series' popularity.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Trending

DC Comics confirm the new Superman character is bisexual

The new Superman character is bisexual [BBC News]

Twitter critics react to 'Amina' trailer over language choice

Lucy Ameh stars in the lead role as Queen Amina [JudithAudusblog]

Actor Gideon Okeke reacts to DC Comics bisexual Superman character

Gideon Okeke [Instagram/gideonokeke.ng]

BBNaija Saskay issues stern warning to fans pressuring her into relationships

BBNaija season six housemate Saskay [Instagram/officialsaskay]