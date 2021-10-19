Popular fashion influencer Temi Otedola recently sparked Twitter debate following her latest revelation about newly released Netflix dystopian drama series 'Squid Game'.
Fans react to Temi Otedola's stunning revelation about 'Squid Game'
The Korean drama series currently holds Netflix's most watched show record.
The influencer on Monday, October 18, tweeted that she was yet to see the show despite the intense online buzz it has received since premiering in September.
"I think I’m the last person on earth who who hasn’t watched squid game yet," Otedola wrote.
Expectedly, Temi's tweet garnered massive impressions from fans with some hilarious comments.
Check out some replies:
The Netflix show has recorded massive following with Netflix confirming that it had hit 111 million views worldwide.
Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series which was originally written as a feature film, follows the story of desperate debtors who discover themselves invited to play a series of Korean children's games to win a jackpot prize of $38 million or die trying.
So far, the series has continued to top Netflix's list of most-watch content in over 50 countries including Nigeria and the United States. Other highlights like real-life games and TikTok challenges have also pushed the series' popularity.
