A real-life 'Squid Game' is reportedly being organized in Abu Dhabi

According to multiple reports, the event tagged 'Squid Game' will see participants explore games from the show devoid of the murder and bloodshed.

The event set to hold in two sessions on October 12 in Abu Dhabi will see two teams of 30 participants. Games expected to feature at the event include 'Red Light, Green Light', 'Dalgona Candy', 'Marbles' and 'Ddakji'.

Interestingly, there will be no prize money as the winner is expected to take home a customized green tracksuit.

'Squid Game' hit Netflix on September 17 to instant reviews, kicking off multiple online reactions including TikTok trends.