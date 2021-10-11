RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A real-life 'Squid Game' is reportedly being organized in Abu Dhabi

The games will host 30 participants.

Giant Doll Squid Game
Giant Doll Squid Game

The Korean cultural center in the United Arab Emirates is reportedly set to launch a reenactment of the games in Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game'.

According to multiple reports, the event tagged 'Squid Game' will see participants explore games from the show devoid of the murder and bloodshed.

The event set to hold in two sessions on October 12 in Abu Dhabi will see two teams of 30 participants. Games expected to feature at the event include 'Red Light, Green Light', 'Dalgona Candy', 'Marbles' and 'Ddakji'.

KCC Squid Game ⏺🔼⏹

Interestingly, there will be no prize money as the winner is expected to take home a customized green tracksuit.

'Squid Game' hit Netflix on September 17 to instant reviews, kicking off multiple online reactions including TikTok trends.

The show follows the story of desperate debtors who discover themselves invited to play a series of Korean children's games to win a jackpot prize of $38 million or die trying.

