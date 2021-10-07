RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kayode Kasum debuts first teaser for 'Soòlé'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film stars Sola Sobowale, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Jacos, Shawn Faqua and Adunni Ade who doubles as executive producer.

'Soòlé' directed by Kayode Kasum [Instagram/kayodekasum]

Filmmaker Kayode Kasum has released the first teaser for his latest feature film titled 'Soòlé'.

Released in black and white, the thrilling new teaser unveils some of the film's key cast including Shawn Faqua, Sola Sobowale, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Jacobs, Saheed Balogun, Meg Otanwa, Gold Ikponwonsa, Sambasa Nzeribe, Teniola Aladese, Soibifaa Dokubo, Eso Dike, Mike Afolarin, JBlaze, Odera Olivia Orji and Laide Adeyega.

The teaser also hints on the film's plot which reportedly follows the story of strangers who become entangled in a cat-and-mouse game on their journey to the eastern part of Nigeria.

Written by Stephen Okonkwo and produced by Lou-Ellen Clara films, 'Soòlé' will premiere in cinemas on November 26, 2021.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

