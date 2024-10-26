‘Soft Love’ will have your single a*s wishing you were booed up [Review]

Nemsia Studios has a knack for weaving intricate narratives that explore the depths of human emotion; we saw that in Breath of Life, With Difficulty Comes Ease, and God Calling. Soft Love is no exception. This film invites viewers into a world where love is tender yet treacherous, friendships are tested, and the line between loyalty and betrayal is thin.

At the heart of Soft Love is a captivating story about two characters: Zandi J, a soft love podcast host who has recently been served a big embarrassing slice of heartbreak pie, and Edward Obi, an ambitious Nigerian photographer who soon becomes the new object of Zandi’s love.

The chemistry between Zandi and Edward is striking. With Zandi’s witty and supportive friend, she could navigate the challenges in her newfound relationship in a palpable way, pulling you into their journey as they navigate the complexities of relationships.

Without giving so much away, let’s get into what I think of Soft Love.

Visually, Soft Love is appealing, perfect and easy on the eyes. The cinematography showcases a blend of South African and Nigerian landscapes. The soundtrack complements the visuals perfectly, featuring a mix of soulful tunes that enhance the emotional impact of key moments. If you have a knack for good sound design and music in films, then you’ll sit through this one. The film opens with original music—I almost thought it was going to be a musical. I was up for it, man.

One of the film’s strongest points is its ability to balance humour with drama. Tk had our hearts with her witty, meme-worthy reactions to everything. Her well-timed joke and lighthearted performance provide moments of laughter and relief. This blend keeps the audience engaged. The chemistry between Zandi and Tk is what we want our friendships to look like.

The film explores a vibrant portrayal of friendship, showcasing moments that are relatable and heartwarming. However, the narrative eventually takes a sharp turn as deceit begins to weave its way into their lives. I could have sworn Edward had no drama but oh well! The plot thickens as secrets unravel, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, with questions yet to be answered.

While the characters’ performances were exceptional, it’d have been great to see more from Amaka (played by Dorcas Fapson). Her character is worthy of further exploration. There was so much more about her that we needed to see. Edward’s sister, Chioma Obi (played by Genoveva Umeh) is a testament to the saying that there are no small roles but small actors. She continues to prove that every role she gets, she handles with charisma

In spite of the few shortcomings, Soft Love serves as a reminder of the complexities of relationships. It explores how love can be a source of joy and pain, how friendships can blossom and wither, and how deceit can lurk in the shadows of even the closest bonds.