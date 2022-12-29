ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Sisiano Productions & Doyenne Circle partner to deliver 'Ini The Musical' this holiday

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySisianoProductions

Sisiano Productions & Doyenne Circle partner to deliver 'Ini The Musical' this holiday
Sisiano Productions & Doyenne Circle partner to deliver 'Ini The Musical' this holiday

"Ini The Musical," a stage production by Sisiano Productions and Doyenne Circle that highlights the cultural roots and flamboyance of the Akwa Ibom people of southern Nigeria, will be performed at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, from December 30th, 2022 to January 2nd, 2023 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"Ini The Musical" explores the inevitable passage of time, the decisions we make over time, and how these experiences shape our perspectives while shedding light on important topics like mental health, greed, and depression. It was written and directed by the creative genius Sisiano Paolo.

The young princess Immaffiong navigates toward her destiny in this coming-of-age tale. Immaffiong must deal with emotions like love, grief, depression, greed, and a strong expectation from society, just like every human being. The musical addresses these issues by combining relevant conversation, original songs, and a visual depiction of time to engage the audience's senses in a marriage of creative innovation.

The cast includes Stefania Bassey, Oluchi Oddi, Segun Dada, Moji Kadiri, Ralph Okoro, Chidinma 'Shimmar' Nebo, Shalom Matthew, Celestine Queen, Sharon Onyegbula and others.

With a fresh perspective that motivates them to want to approach things differently, “Ini The Musical” is sure to leave the audience feeling truly inspired.

To purchase tickets, go to www.ariiyatickets.com and www.sisianoproductions.com.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cleric knocks Seyi Vibez for failing to credit him after using his content

Cleric knocks Seyi Vibez for failing to credit him after using his content

10 Nigerian celebrities we lost in 2022 [Pulse List]

10 Nigerian celebrities we lost in 2022 [Pulse List]

Sisiano Productions & Doyenne Circle partner to deliver 'Ini The Musical' this holiday

Sisiano Productions & Doyenne Circle partner to deliver 'Ini The Musical' this holiday

Reality TV star TBoss issues strong advice to mothers

Reality TV star TBoss issues strong advice to mothers

Kaffy and ex-husband celebrate son’s birthday together

Kaffy and ex-husband celebrate son’s birthday together

Zinoleesky undergoes an overdue sonic 180° on 'Grit and Lust' [Pulse Album Review]

Zinoleesky undergoes an overdue sonic 180° on 'Grit and Lust' [Pulse Album Review]

Reactions trail Portable after pulling up stage in a coffin

Reactions trail Portable after pulling up stage in a coffin

Top 10 artist discoveries from Pulse Playlists 2022

Top 10 artist discoveries from Pulse Playlists 2022

Rollingstone names Burna Boy's 'Last Last' biggest Afrobeats record of 2022

Rollingstone names Burna Boy's 'Last Last' biggest Afrobeats record of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Netflix's 'Far From Home'

‘Far From Home’: An engaging story about dreams and ambition that everyone needs to see [Pulse Review]

Top 5 Nollywood movies of 2022

Top 5 Nollywood movies of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe on Netflix Original, 'Far From Home'

'Far From Home’: Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe on Netflix Original [Pulse Interview]

Mike Afolarin plays the lead in 'Far From Home'

Mike Afolarin, Gbubemi Ejeye & Bolanle Ninalowo talk Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ [Pulse Interview]