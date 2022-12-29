Sisiano Productions & Doyenne Circle partner to deliver 'Ini The Musical' this holiday

"Ini The Musical" explores the inevitable passage of time, the decisions we make over time, and how these experiences shape our perspectives while shedding light on important topics like mental health, greed, and depression. It was written and directed by the creative genius Sisiano Paolo.

The young princess Immaffiong navigates toward her destiny in this coming-of-age tale. Immaffiong must deal with emotions like love, grief, depression, greed, and a strong expectation from society, just like every human being. The musical addresses these issues by combining relevant conversation, original songs, and a visual depiction of time to engage the audience's senses in a marriage of creative innovation.

The cast includes Stefania Bassey, Oluchi Oddi, Segun Dada, Moji Kadiri, Ralph Okoro, Chidinma 'Shimmar' Nebo, Shalom Matthew, Celestine Queen, Sharon Onyegbula and others.

With a fresh perspective that motivates them to want to approach things differently, “Ini The Musical” is sure to leave the audience feeling truly inspired.