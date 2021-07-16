RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out BTS photos from new Nollywood & Hollywood collaboration 'Single Not Searching'

The romantic drama stars Hollywood star actress LisaRaye McCoy in the lead role.

BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching]

Behind the scenes stills from iFactoryLIVE's latest production, 'Single Not Searching' are currently making the rounds.

Principal photography for the forthcoming romantic drama kicked off over a week ago in Ghana's capital city, Accra.

Produced by Edith Nwekenta, the star-studded romantic drama is set to follow the story of a woman who sets out on a self discovery journey to the motherland from Atlanta.

BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching]
BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Basketmouth to develop & star in Showmax original show 'Ghana Jollof'

In the lead role is Hollywood actress LisaRaye McCoy. She stars alongside Brely Evans, Sika Osei, Erica Pinkett, Osas Ighodaro, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Toyin Abraham, Mawuli Gavor, Ayinna Nwigwe and Eddie Watson Jnr.

See more photos:

BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching]
BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching] Pulse Nigeria
BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching]
BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching] Pulse Nigeria
BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching]
BTS from 'Single Not Searching' movie [Instagram/singlenotsearching] Pulse Nigeria

