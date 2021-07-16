Check out BTS photos from new Nollywood & Hollywood collaboration 'Single Not Searching'

Behind the scenes stills from iFactoryLIVE's latest production, 'Single Not Searching' are currently making the rounds.
The romantic drama stars Hollywood star actress LisaRaye McCoy in the lead role.
Principal photography for the forthcoming romantic drama kicked off over a week ago in Ghana's capital city, Accra.
Produced by Edith Nwekenta, the star-studded romantic drama is set to follow the story of a woman who sets out on a self discovery journey to the motherland from Atlanta.
In the lead role is Hollywood actress LisaRaye McCoy. She stars alongside Brely Evans, Sika Osei, Erica Pinkett, Osas Ighodaro, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Toyin Abraham, Mawuli Gavor, Ayinna Nwigwe and Eddie Watson Jnr.
