Omotola Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's period piece 'Singing Sin'

Confirming the new project in a GQ South Africa exclusive, the 'Foreigner's God' director revealed that the Cheta Chukwu scripted story will center on the story of strong and independent women who risk it all for their dreams.

"I’ve always been intrigued by the lives of women in the 70’s, what it felt like at that time. I wanted to approach the subject matter musically, but also to explore some really important themes like self-image, ambition and the complexities of relationships," Michael revealed.

The forthcoming film will see Nollywood royalty Omotola Jalade Ekeinde star in the lead role alongside media superstar Toke Makinwa. Speaking on the role, Ekeinde shared:

"I am always happy to see projects that are women inclusive, both in front and behind the camera and that keeps pushing the envelope with the stories they tell. These are the stories that I have always championed and will continue to champion. And with Singing Sin, we have an opportunity to dive into that world, a world controlled by women, each with their different journeys."