Serena Williams has confirmed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios to produce scripted and unscripted content including an untitled documentary series which she will executive produce.

Announcing the new deal, the tennis champion revealed in a press statement: "I'm very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I'm eager to tell, including a continuation of my own."

ALSO READ: Netflix debuts trailer for 'Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist'

Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios' head said: "Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation.

"[She's] admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well.

"We're incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide."

The docuseries set to center around Williams life will see her get executive producer credit alongside Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, Tony Pastor, Plum Pictures and Goalhanger Films.