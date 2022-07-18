RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Segun Arinze, Fred Amata pay tributes to late Ada Ameh

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nollywood actors, Segun Arinze and Fred Amata, on Monday paid tributes to late actress Ada Ameh, who died on Sunday at a hospital in Warri, Delta, at the age of 48.

Ada Ameh
Ada Ameh

The actors in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos described late Ameh’s death as a huge loss to the entertainment industry.

Recommended articles

According to them, Ameh was a fantastic actress.

Arinze said the deceased was a loving actress who would be sorely missed by her fans and colleagues in the industry.

He said late Ameh spoke about experiencing some mental health problems but unfortunately, nobody took her up on it.

He, however, advised his colleagues in the industry to always look after one another to guide against future recurrence of such cases.

“It is a crazy morning for me to wake up to this kind of news, it is more than heart-wrenching for me.

“I am surprised that she was talking about mental health issues and nobody was looking in her direction.

“I think it is high time we actors began to check on one another, we should value ourselves, reach out to one another. I do that sometimes, everything is not all about money and hustling.

“I pray God grants her family and we, her friends the fortitude to bear the loss, it is a sad one but she has played her part,” he said.

Also, Amata described the deceased as an honest and upfront fellow, who represented the true spirit of Nollywood, from nothing to something.

He said Ameh’s death was a huge loss to the entertainment industry, considering her remarkable contributions.

“I am yet to absorb the news of her death, a devastating one but true talent never dies, she lives on because her legacies live on,” Amata said.

NAN reports that Ameh was born May 15, 1974 and had spent more than two decades in the Nigerian movie industry.

She was most notable for her character as Anita in the 1996 movie titled, “Domitilla”, and as Emu Johnson in the award winning Nigerian television series titled, “The Johnsons”.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BNXN (Buju) drops teaser for new single 'Kenkele'

BNXN (Buju) drops teaser for new single 'Kenkele'

'If I see you, I go beat you' - BBNaija's Efe threatens Noble Igwe

'If I see you, I go beat you' - BBNaija's Efe threatens Noble Igwe

'They did not beat me when I was small' - Ladé narrates what inspired 'Adulthood Anthem'

'They did not beat me when I was small' - Ladé narrates what inspired 'Adulthood Anthem'

Ada Ameh: 7 things you need to know about the actress

Ada Ameh: 7 things you need to know about the actress

Segun Arinze, Fred Amata pay tributes to late Ada Ameh

Segun Arinze, Fred Amata pay tributes to late Ada Ameh

Obituary: Ada Ameh's comic career saved lives

Obituary: Ada Ameh's comic career saved lives

10 stimulating Nigerian songs to have sex to

10 stimulating Nigerian songs to have sex to

Burna Boy hints at the possibility of a joint album with J Hus

Burna Boy hints at the possibility of a joint album with J Hus

Fuji House of Commotion star, Sola Onayiga, has died

Fuji House of Commotion star, Sola Onayiga, has died

Trending

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

Sola Sobowale and Broda Shaggi will star in the film set to be shot in India [Instagram/@solasobowale @brodashaggi @hamishadaryaniahuja ]

5 Nollywood films that gave us sleepless nights as kids

Scared kids

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

Olu Jacobs [Instagram]