ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See trailer for Bolaji Ogunmola’s rom-com, 'Summer Rain' coming in February 2025

Brooks Eti-Inyene

In an Instagram post, Ogunmola announced that the movie will premiere on February 7, 2025.

Bolaji Ogunmola has unveiled the trailer of her new feature, Summer Rain, to premier in cinemas February, 2025. [Instagram/@theogunmola]
Bolaji Ogunmola has unveiled the trailer of her new feature, Summer Rain, to premier in cinemas February, 2025. [Instagram/@theogunmola]

Recommended articles

The film is directed by Joyful Adenike and distributed by Cinemax Nigeria, the distributor of Wumi Toriola’s Queen Lateefah.

On April 5, 2024, Ogunmola through her official production company, The Ogunmola Company, announced the commencement of the film' s principal photography.

READ ALSO: Genesis Motion Pictures unveils cast ahead of new feature, ‘Almost Perfect’

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 2, 2024, the trailer of the movie was announced by Shock ng.

“A Love that spans a decade. Heartbreaks, Pain, and Disappointment! Does love really conquer all Things? Watch out for Summer Rain - Coming Next Valentine! February 7, 2025, in all cinemas nationwide,” the post said.

The film features a star-studded cast including, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola, Genoveva Umeh, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr,. Femi Branch, Tina Mba, Lateef Adedimeji, Darasimi Nadi, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Michael Ejoor, Kachi Nnochiri, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, Temitope Olowoniyan, Inem King, Sarian Martin, Olawande Adetula, Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, and Jessica Tse.

Written by Owumi Ugbeye, this film is and distributed by Cinemax Entertainment Nigeria and produced by The Ogunmola Company and Imagine Media Studios

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

See trailer for Bolaji Ogunmola’s rom-com, 'Summer Rain' coming in February 2025

See trailer for Bolaji Ogunmola’s rom-com, 'Summer Rain' coming in February 2025

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer's Bride premieres in style

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer's Bride premieres in style

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu in hot water over 2022 post about Peter Obi

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu in hot water over 2022 post about Peter Obi

Nigerians react as Wizkid resumes his fight with Davido

Nigerians react as Wizkid resumes his fight with Davido

Wizkid previews two new songs as he gears up for the release of 'Morayo'

Wizkid previews two new songs as he gears up for the release of 'Morayo'

Genesis Motion Pictures unveils cast ahead of new feature, ‘Almost Perfect’

Genesis Motion Pictures unveils cast ahead of new feature, ‘Almost Perfect’

Wizkid begins assaults on Davido, calls him talentless

Wizkid begins assaults on Davido, calls him talentless

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new 120-person sexual abuse lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new 120-person sexual abuse lawsuit

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 Working Days coming to cinemas nationwide on Oct 18, 2024 [Instagram/@ossai_jerry]

Jerry Ossai unveils cast members for his new movie, ‘3 Working Days’

Teju's Tale is a Nigerian drama set in 1950's London [Instagram/@tejustalebdk]

Weekend Watchlist: Must-See Nollywood Short Films

Breath of Life [Prime Video]

A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

Ex-Housemates return to the BBNaija No Loose Guard House [BBNaija]

'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House