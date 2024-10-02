See trailer for Bolaji Ogunmola’s rom-com, 'Summer Rain' coming in February 2025

The film is directed by Joyful Adenike and distributed by Cinemax Nigeria, the distributor of Wumi Toriola’s Queen Lateefah.

On April 5, 2024, Ogunmola through her official production company, The Ogunmola Company, announced the commencement of the film' s principal photography.

On October 2, 2024, the trailer of the movie was announced by Shock ng.

“A Love that spans a decade. Heartbreaks, Pain, and Disappointment! Does love really conquer all Things? Watch out for Summer Rain - Coming Next Valentine! February 7, 2025, in all cinemas nationwide,” the post said.

The film features a star-studded cast including, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola, Genoveva Umeh, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr,. Femi Branch, Tina Mba, Lateef Adedimeji, Darasimi Nadi, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Michael Ejoor, Kachi Nnochiri, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, Temitope Olowoniyan, Inem King, Sarian Martin, Olawande Adetula, Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, and Jessica Tse.