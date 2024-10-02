Genesis Motion Pictures unveils cast ahead of new feature, ‘Almost Perfect’

In an official post, Shock ng announced this on September 30, 2024.

“Director @imohumoren has a new rom-com feature coming soon to the big screens. The Genesis motion picture's original title stars Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, and Detola Jones and follows one woman's journey to fashion stardom,” the post said.

Directed by Imoh Umoren, Almost Perfect is a coming-of-age story that explores the themes of fashion, fate, and finding one’s voice.

In addition to this news, aspiring actors will be privileged to feature in future productions as Genesis Motion Pictures will soon be holding auditions.