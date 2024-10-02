ADVERTISEMENT
Genesis Motion Pictures unveils cast ahead of new feature, ‘Almost Perfect’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This original production is in partnership with Rucksack Productions and Rok Studios.

Genesis Motion Pictures unveils cast ahead of new feature, ‘Almost Perfect’ [Instagram/@gmpicturesgram]

Genesis Motion Pictures has unveiled cast members and announced its upcoming original feature, Almost Perfect directed by Imoh Umoren.

In an official post, Shock ng announced this on September 30, 2024.

“Director @imohumoren has a new rom-com feature coming soon to the big screens. The Genesis motion picture's original title stars Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, and Detola Jones and follows one woman's journey to fashion stardom,” the post said.

Directed by Imoh Umoren, Almost Perfect is a coming-of-age story that explores the themes of fashion, fate, and finding one’s voice.

In addition to this news, aspiring actors will be privileged to feature in future productions as Genesis Motion Pictures will soon be holding auditions.

Although the official premiere hasn’t been officially announced, the film features an all-star cast including Kate Henshaw, Bimbo Manuel, Detola Jones, Toke Makinwa, Obinna Okenwaa, Omowunmi Dada, Eso Dike, Real Warri Pikin, and Liquor Rose.

Brooks Eti-Inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

