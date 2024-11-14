RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This is another Nigerian-Ghanaian film project from the makers of the 2017 film Potato Potahto.

See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic [Instagram/@shirleyfrimpongmanso]
See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic [Instagram/@shirleyfrimpongmanso]

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post, Rita Dominic shared the official trailer for the film which wrapped principal photography earlier in the year.

“And drums roll! Here’s the official trailer for ‘Two Of A Kind’ featuring yours truly! One of the many things I like about #twoofakindfilm is, there are many young, budding, talented actors in it and they did their thing under the tutelage of acclaimed director @shirleyfmanso. Kudos to them!” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ hits ₦110 Million, 3 weeks after its release

Written and directed by Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Two of a Kind follows a determined heartbroken resort owner who insists on hosting a young couple’s first wedding anniversary at her picturesque Volta Lake Resort. She’s met with a shocking revelation: their marriage is on the brink of collapse. As she navigates the treacherous waters of her own grief, she clings to the hope of salvaging their relationship. But when their friends arrive, further straining the couple’s fragile bond, she must confront the darkness of her loss and find a new reason to keep going - or risk losing herself completely.

The film is set to premiere in select cinemas across the UK from Friday, November 29, 2024 and in Silverbird Gh. West Hills Mall & Accra Mall from Friday, December 20, 2024.

This Nigerian-Ghanaian collaboration stars Rita Dominic, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi, Arion Amon, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Jessica Larny, Araba Dansowaa, Dean Louis, Chiderah David, Sena Fafali Ahiable, Michael Katahena and Abla Sena.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Let's get to know Johanna Leia, mother of Basketball star Amari Bailey

Let's get to know Johanna Leia, mother of Basketball star Amari Bailey

Toke Makinwa lists things men would do and never hear from her again

Toke Makinwa lists things men would do and never hear from her again

A ranking of all Wizkid albums from 'Superstar' to 'More Love, Less Ego'

A ranking of all Wizkid albums from 'Superstar' to 'More Love, Less Ego'

See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic

See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

BBNaija's Tacha reveals hard truth about life, social media reacts

BBNaija's Tacha reveals hard truth about life, social media reacts

I'm not happy about it - Paul Okoye's wife on Psquare split

I'm not happy about it - Paul Okoye's wife on Psquare split

Is Mr. P guilty of stealing Rudeboy's song? [Pulse Explainer]

Is Mr. P guilty of stealing Rudeboy's song? [Pulse Explainer]

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Ogunsanwo discusses role as showrunner for Showmax Original, 'Omera' [Instagram/@femiogunsanwo]

‘Actors can be untrustworthy’ - Director Femi D. Ogunsanwo on role as showrunner for Africa Magic Original, ‘Omera’[Exclusive]

Actors should be cast based on talent, not Instagram followers - John Njamah [Instagram/@johnnjamah]

'Actors should be cast based on talent, not Instagram followers' - John Njamah

Phoenix Fury wins best film at AFRIFF 2024 [Instagram/@ifeoma.chukwuogo]

'Phoenix Fury' bags Best Film award at the 13th edition of AFRIFF

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year [Instagram/@thefutureawardsafrica]

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year