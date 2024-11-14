See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic

In an Instagram post, Rita Dominic shared the official trailer for the film which wrapped principal photography earlier in the year.

“And drums roll! Here’s the official trailer for ‘Two Of A Kind’ featuring yours truly! One of the many things I like about #twoofakindfilm is, there are many young, budding, talented actors in it and they did their thing under the tutelage of acclaimed director @shirleyfmanso. Kudos to them!” the post said.

Written and directed by Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Two of a Kind follows a determined heartbroken resort owner who insists on hosting a young couple’s first wedding anniversary at her picturesque Volta Lake Resort. She’s met with a shocking revelation: their marriage is on the brink of collapse. As she navigates the treacherous waters of her own grief, she clings to the hope of salvaging their relationship. But when their friends arrive, further straining the couple’s fragile bond, she must confront the darkness of her loss and find a new reason to keep going - or risk losing herself completely.

The film is set to premiere in select cinemas across the UK from Friday, November 29, 2024 and in Silverbird Gh. West Hills Mall & Accra Mall from Friday, December 20, 2024.