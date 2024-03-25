See Frank Donga in trailer for Showmax's 1st Nigerian horror movie 'Dead of Night'

Dead of Night is directed by Chiemeka Osuagwu, whose credits include Far From Home (2022), Blood Covenant (2022), and A Weekend to Forget (2023).

Set in a tiny village Ekeoba, the movie follows three teenage girls – Chinaza, Onyi and Ihuoma, played by Nollywood fresh faces Favour Etim, Diana Egwatu, and Nene Aliemeke - as they try to rob an abandoned house. But things take a terrifying turn when they become trapped in the house and find out it might be haunted by mysterious forces. They must navigate a labyrinth of horror to escape the clutches of Onwu, an evil entity determined to claim their souls.

The horror movie also stars three time AMVCA nominee Kunle Idowu (Wedding Party 1 and 2), popularly known as Frank Donga. The movie also stars Eric Obinna (Inside Life, Razz Guy), Allison Precious and Chuks Joseph (The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi).

"We wanted to delve into the rich tapestry of Nigerian folklore and superstition, while also delivering a spine-chilling horror experience,” Femi D. Ogunsanwo, the movie’s executive producer said. “This movie explores themes of fear, guilt, greed, and redemption, all within the context of a gripping supernatural thriller. I'm excited for audiences to immerse themselves in this dark world we've created,” he added.

Dead Serious is Showmax’s first Nigerian horror movie and is now available to stream.