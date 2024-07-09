See the teaser for Filmone's 'Farmer’s Bride' with Tobi Bakre, Efe Irele

The film is set in 1980s Ibadan, and follows the story of Odun, a wealthy and lonely farmer with no surviving family save for his late brother’s widow Morenike and her son Femi. He decides to marry a young bride, Funmi, from a village.

Funmi, who is meant to soothe Odun’s ageing nerves and bring him joy in his old age, sinks into grief and despair. Resenting her husband in this union arranged by her mother Tundun, Funmi had no say in her fate.

FilmOne Studio is an independent entertainment company focused on the distribution and production of filmed content, from Nigeria and West Africa to the world. They have been a powerhouse behind the distribution and production of renowned films including Battle on Buka Street, The Wedding Party, and Adire.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme, who doubles as the screenwriter, Farmer’s Bride explores the themes of love, loyalty, and the burning fires of revenge.

Opukeme has written other blockbuster Nollywood films including Adire and Battle on Buka Street. Tijani is also the director of Elemosho, King of Thieves and Jagun Jagun.