'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards

Now in its eighth year, TINFF is the first African and Nigerian film festival to gain accreditation from Telefilm Canada and the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA), the audiovisual industry regulators and the Academy Cinema & Television in the country respectively. The move underscores the growing reach of the Nigerian film industry on the global stage.

In the previous year, the award celebrated achievements by Nigerian actors including Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, who won Best Actress for her role in Lockdown, Jide Oyegbile who took home the award for Best Actor in an African Film for his role in Damage Done, and Stella Damasus for Best Actress in an African Fim for her role in Victoria, among others

This year’s festival will be held from September 8 to 15 2024. The gala and the award night are scheduled for September 14 and 15, 2024 respectively.

The nominees this year includes Wale Ojo, Pete Edochie and Uzor Arukwe for Best Actor, and Tope Olowoniyan, Omowunmi Dada, Sharon Ooja-Nwoke for Best Actress. In the Best African Female Filmmaker category, Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen were nominated for The Subterfuge, and Tana Egbo-Adelana and Ego Nworji for Tender Hedges. Doyinsola Ajayi has bagged four nominations for her films: Do or die, Maki and Angel in the Stone for Best Short African Drama, Best African Filmmaker and Best Musical Score and Director respectively.

The Subterfuge and Merry Men were among the most nominated films this year.

See the complete list below:

Best Actor – African Film

Emmanuel Ilondior – Foreign Path 2 – Canada

Emmanuel Kabongo – Sway – Canada

Pete Edochie – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria

Ayo Makun – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria

Wole Ojo – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria

Jimmy Odukoya – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria

Bimbo Manuel – My Name Is Misan – Nigeria

Eso Dike – Why We Never Were – Nigeria

Uzor Arukwe – The Subterguge – Nigeria – UK

Floyd Igbo – Shaping Us – Nigeria – UK

Mamadou Moustapha – Des Le Debut – Canada

Emmanuel Sabinus Chukwemeka – Dead Serious – Nigeria

James Gardner – Devil Is A Liar

Isaac Odeniran – Angry People Of God – UK – Nigeria

Best Actress – Nollywood Films

Tope Olowoniyan – Depth Of Us – Nigeria

Bukunmi Oluwasina – White and Black – Nigeria, Uk

Ireti Doyle – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria

Nadia Buari – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Ghana, Nigeria

Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria

Omowunmi Dada – L.I.F.E. – Nigeria

Chinonso Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria

Blessing Jessica Obasi – The Subterfuge – Nigeria, UK

Kambilia Ofili – Shaping Us – Nigeria

Osas Ighodaro – Love, Lust & Other Things – Nigeria

Sharon Ooja – Dead Serious – Nigeria

Nancy Isime – Move Like A Boss – Nigeria

Yvonne Jegede – Sunset In The North – Nigeria

Best Film – Nollywood

Daddy

Mirrors

Dangerous Mission

Rebellion

Survivors

The Subterfuge

Life

Broke and Proud

Tarella” Princess Of The Nile

Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)

Shapin Us

Afamefuna

Off The Edge

Tienes 24 Horas (24 Hours Left) – Spain

07.03 (7th of the 3rd)

Wole Soyinka

Love, Lust & Other Things

Best African Female Filmmaker

Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen – The Subterfuge – Nigeria/United Kingdom

Claret Onukogu – Dangerous Mission – Nigeria

Doyinsola Ajayi and Linda Marrick – Maki – Nigeria

Chinonso Ngozi Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria

Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworj – Tender Hedges – Nigeria

Lolo Eremie – Tarella: Princess Of The Nile – Nigeria

Chika Sally McKay – Patted Lie – Nigeria

Chinwe Eboh – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria

Roberta Orioma 0 Why We Never Were – Nigeria

Pamela Tendayi Nyeke 0 Burns and Song – Zimbabwe

Best Music Video

Illusion of Ego – China

Italia – Italy

Shania Twain – Giddy Up – USA

25 Ifedola Street – Nigeria

Mother’s Love – AAMA KO Mamata – Nepal

Hair – Canada

New Me – USA

Heading For The Light – United Kingdom

Ahora (It Is Now) – Spain

Coyote – Pocho featuring MC Magic – USA

Mama Said – Germany

Me. You. The Sea – Austria

Dobriy Zloy – Sirotkin – Uzbekistan

Raindrops – USA

Gethsemane – Canada

Best Experimental Film – Short

