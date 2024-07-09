ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The TINFF organisers have announced the nominees for the 2024 awards ceremony to take place in September.

'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards [Netflix]
'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards [Netflix]

Recommended articles

Now in its eighth year, TINFF is the first African and Nigerian film festival to gain accreditation from Telefilm Canada and the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA), the audiovisual industry regulators and the Academy Cinema & Television in the country respectively. The move underscores the growing reach of the Nigerian film industry on the global stage.

In the previous year, the award celebrated achievements by Nigerian actors including Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, who won Best Actress for her role in Lockdown, Jide Oyegbile who took home the award for Best Actor in an African Film for his role in Damage Done, and Stella Damasus for Best Actress in an African Fim for her role in Victoria, among others

READ ALSO: Onyi Moss wins TikTokShortFilm Competition's Best Script Award at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s festival will be held from September 8 to 15 2024. The gala and the award night are scheduled for September 14 and 15, 2024 respectively.

The nominees this year includes Wale Ojo, Pete Edochie and Uzor Arukwe for Best Actor, and Tope Olowoniyan, Omowunmi Dada, Sharon Ooja-Nwoke for Best Actress. In the Best African Female Filmmaker category, Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen were nominated for The Subterfuge, and Tana Egbo-Adelana and Ego Nworji for Tender Hedges. Doyinsola Ajayi has bagged four nominations for her films: Do or die, Maki and Angel in the Stone for Best Short African Drama, Best African Filmmaker and Best Musical Score and Director respectively.

The Subterfuge and Merry Men were among the most nominated films this year.

See the complete list below:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Emmanuel Ilondior – Foreign Path 2 – Canada
  • Emmanuel Kabongo – Sway – Canada
  • Pete Edochie – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria
  • Ayo Makun – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria
  • Wole Ojo – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
  • Jimmy Odukoya – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
  • Bimbo Manuel – My Name Is Misan – Nigeria
  • Eso Dike – Why We Never Were – Nigeria
  • Uzor Arukwe – The Subterguge – Nigeria – UK
  • Floyd Igbo – Shaping Us – Nigeria – UK
  • Mamadou Moustapha – Des Le Debut – Canada
  • Emmanuel Sabinus Chukwemeka – Dead Serious – Nigeria
  • James Gardner – Devil Is A Liar
  • Isaac Odeniran – Angry People Of God – UK – Nigeria
  • Tope Olowoniyan – Depth Of Us – Nigeria
  • Bukunmi Oluwasina – White and Black – Nigeria, Uk
  • Ireti Doyle – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria
  • Nadia Buari – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Ghana, Nigeria
  • Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
  • Omowunmi Dada – L.I.F.E. – Nigeria
  • Chinonso Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
  • Blessing Jessica Obasi – The Subterfuge – Nigeria, UK
  • Kambilia Ofili – Shaping Us – Nigeria
  • Osas Ighodaro – Love, Lust & Other Things – Nigeria
  • Sharon Ooja – Dead Serious – Nigeria
  • Nancy Isime – Move Like A Boss – Nigeria
  • Yvonne Jegede – Sunset In The North – Nigeria
  • Daddy
  • Mirrors
  • Dangerous Mission
  • Rebellion
  • Survivors
  • The Subterfuge
  • Life
  • Broke and Proud
  • Tarella” Princess Of The Nile
  • Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)
  • Shapin Us
  • Afamefuna
  • Off The Edge
  • Tienes 24 Horas (24 Hours Left) – Spain
  • 07.03 (7th of the 3rd)
  • Wole Soyinka
  • Love, Lust & Other Things
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen – The Subterfuge – Nigeria/United Kingdom
  • Claret Onukogu – Dangerous Mission – Nigeria
  • Doyinsola Ajayi and Linda Marrick – Maki – Nigeria
  • Chinonso Ngozi Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
  • Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworj – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
  • Lolo Eremie – Tarella: Princess Of The Nile – Nigeria
  • Chika Sally McKay – Patted Lie – Nigeria
  • Chinwe Eboh – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria
  • Roberta Orioma 0 Why We Never Were – Nigeria
  • Pamela Tendayi Nyeke 0 Burns and Song – Zimbabwe
  • Illusion of Ego – China
  • Italia – Italy
  • Shania Twain – Giddy Up – USA
  • 25 Ifedola Street – Nigeria
  • Mother’s Love – AAMA KO Mamata – Nepal
  • Hair – Canada
  • New Me – USA
  • Heading For The Light – United Kingdom
  • Ahora (It Is Now) – Spain
  • Coyote – Pocho featuring MC Magic – USA
  • Mama Said – Germany
  • Me. You. The Sea – Austria
  • Dobriy Zloy – Sirotkin – Uzbekistan
  • Raindrops – USA
  • Gethsemane – Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Chekhov – Syria
  • Wrong Direction – Germany
  • Blue – China
  • There Is Fire – France
  • Barbie, My Angel! – Vietnam
  • Release Nuclear Contaminated Water – Hong Kong
  • Olga’s Eyes – Belgium
  • Tear Of Ixora – Nigeria
  • Blessed By Sunlight – Kenya & Poland
  • Repercussions – Netherlands
  • Elegy – Belgium
  • Rever – Germany
  • Paired – Canada
  • Serial Hunters – Angola
  • Happy Curly
  • Survival – Nigeria
1 slide
The Subterfuge
The Subterfuge Pulse Nigeria
Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Women didn't use to support each other in Nigerian music - Candy Bleakz

Women didn't use to support each other in Nigerian music - Candy Bleakz

'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards

'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards

Guests paying for their food is not part of our culture - Actor Ugezu J. Ugezu

Guests paying for their food is not part of our culture - Actor Ugezu J. Ugezu

Hustle & marry rich girl - Rudeboy advises men to change financial expectations

Hustle & marry rich girl - Rudeboy advises men to change financial expectations

Kanayo O. Kanayo encourages the public to learn to be grateful

Kanayo O. Kanayo encourages the public to learn to be grateful

Simi 'apologises' after being called out for wearing a swimsuit to the pool

Simi 'apologises' after being called out for wearing a swimsuit to the pool

Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is'

Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is'

Davido and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who have opened up about child custody battles

Davido and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who have opened up about child custody battles

Osas Ighodaro narrates how she was introduced to acting

Osas Ighodaro narrates how she was introduced to acting

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

See BTS images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro [Broken Portrait]

See first-look images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro

Nthati Moshesh plays Grace in Netflix's 'Savage Beauty.' [Netflix]

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1