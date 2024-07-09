'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards

Recommended articles
Now in its eighth year, TINFF is the first African and Nigerian film festival to gain accreditation from Telefilm Canada and the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA), the audiovisual industry regulators and the Academy Cinema & Television in the country respectively. The move underscores the growing reach of the Nigerian film industry on the global stage.
In the previous year, the award celebrated achievements by Nigerian actors including Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, who won Best Actress for her role in Lockdown, Jide Oyegbile who took home the award for Best Actor in an African Film for his role in Damage Done, and Stella Damasus for Best Actress in an African Fim for her role in Victoria, among others
READ ALSO: Onyi Moss wins TikTokShortFilm Competition's Best Script Award at 2024 Cannes Film Festival
This year’s festival will be held from September 8 to 15 2024. The gala and the award night are scheduled for September 14 and 15, 2024 respectively.
The nominees this year includes Wale Ojo, Pete Edochie and Uzor Arukwe for Best Actor, and Tope Olowoniyan, Omowunmi Dada, Sharon Ooja-Nwoke for Best Actress. In the Best African Female Filmmaker category, Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen were nominated for The Subterfuge, and Tana Egbo-Adelana and Ego Nworji for Tender Hedges. Doyinsola Ajayi has bagged four nominations for her films: Do or die, Maki and Angel in the Stone for Best Short African Drama, Best African Filmmaker and Best Musical Score and Director respectively.
The Subterfuge and Merry Men were among the most nominated films this year.
See the complete list below:
Best Actor – African Film
- Emmanuel Ilondior – Foreign Path 2 – Canada
- Emmanuel Kabongo – Sway – Canada
- Pete Edochie – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria
- Ayo Makun – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria
- Wole Ojo – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
- Jimmy Odukoya – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
- Bimbo Manuel – My Name Is Misan – Nigeria
- Eso Dike – Why We Never Were – Nigeria
- Uzor Arukwe – The Subterguge – Nigeria – UK
- Floyd Igbo – Shaping Us – Nigeria – UK
- Mamadou Moustapha – Des Le Debut – Canada
- Emmanuel Sabinus Chukwemeka – Dead Serious – Nigeria
- James Gardner – Devil Is A Liar
- Isaac Odeniran – Angry People Of God – UK – Nigeria
Best Actress – Nollywood Films
- Tope Olowoniyan – Depth Of Us – Nigeria
- Bukunmi Oluwasina – White and Black – Nigeria, Uk
- Ireti Doyle – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria
- Nadia Buari – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Ghana, Nigeria
- Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
- Omowunmi Dada – L.I.F.E. – Nigeria
- Chinonso Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
- Blessing Jessica Obasi – The Subterfuge – Nigeria, UK
- Kambilia Ofili – Shaping Us – Nigeria
- Osas Ighodaro – Love, Lust & Other Things – Nigeria
- Sharon Ooja – Dead Serious – Nigeria
- Nancy Isime – Move Like A Boss – Nigeria
- Yvonne Jegede – Sunset In The North – Nigeria
Best Film – Nollywood
- Daddy
- Mirrors
- Dangerous Mission
- Rebellion
- Survivors
- The Subterfuge
- Life
- Broke and Proud
- Tarella” Princess Of The Nile
- Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)
- Shapin Us
- Afamefuna
- Off The Edge
- Tienes 24 Horas (24 Hours Left) – Spain
- 07.03 (7th of the 3rd)
- Wole Soyinka
- Love, Lust & Other Things
Best African Female Filmmaker
- Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen – The Subterfuge – Nigeria/United Kingdom
- Claret Onukogu – Dangerous Mission – Nigeria
- Doyinsola Ajayi and Linda Marrick – Maki – Nigeria
- Chinonso Ngozi Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
- Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworj – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
- Lolo Eremie – Tarella: Princess Of The Nile – Nigeria
- Chika Sally McKay – Patted Lie – Nigeria
- Chinwe Eboh – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria
- Roberta Orioma 0 Why We Never Were – Nigeria
- Pamela Tendayi Nyeke 0 Burns and Song – Zimbabwe
Best Music Video
- Illusion of Ego – China
- Italia – Italy
- Shania Twain – Giddy Up – USA
- 25 Ifedola Street – Nigeria
- Mother’s Love – AAMA KO Mamata – Nepal
- Hair – Canada
- New Me – USA
- Heading For The Light – United Kingdom
- Ahora (It Is Now) – Spain
- Coyote – Pocho featuring MC Magic – USA
- Mama Said – Germany
- Me. You. The Sea – Austria
- Dobriy Zloy – Sirotkin – Uzbekistan
- Raindrops – USA
- Gethsemane – Canada
Best Experimental Film – Short
- Chekhov – Syria
- Wrong Direction – Germany
- Blue – China
- There Is Fire – France
- Barbie, My Angel! – Vietnam
- Release Nuclear Contaminated Water – Hong Kong
- Olga’s Eyes – Belgium
- Tear Of Ixora – Nigeria
- Blessed By Sunlight – Kenya & Poland
- Repercussions – Netherlands
- Elegy – Belgium
- Rever – Germany
- Paired – Canada
- Serial Hunters – Angola
- Happy Curly
- Survival – Nigeria