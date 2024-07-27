See first-look images of 'At Ease' a film produced by the makers of 'Kill Boro'

The film is directed by Seun Richards and written by Stephanie Dadet.

At Ease is the sixth film from the First Features slate, an initiative designed by Native Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions to empower new voices in Nollywood. Other movies that have been on the First Features slate are Kill Boro and A Father’s Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natives Filmworks has been an active player in the Nigerian production industry, producing some of its landmark films and documentaries including, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, A Place in the Stars, and 93 Days.

Pulse Nigeria

In an Instagram post, Steve Gukas, the CEO of Natives Filmworks and one of the executive producers of First Features shared his thoughts on the production.

“And so we finally wrapped what was a gruelling shoot. Really gratifying helping the next generation of Nollywood filmmakers find their voice and tell impactful stories. At Ease is definitely one to look out for. Coming soon,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

At Ease tells the compelling story of Captain Agbo, a survivor of a devastating blast in Northern Nigeria, as he grapples with PTSD, the dynamics of family, and the profound emotional toll of war. The film is a blend of psychological drama and family narrative.

At Ease stars Asa’ah Samuel, Anee Icha, Rekiya Attah and Keppy Ekpenyong.

With cinematography by South African, Rangwetsane Maphike and Mike Downie, the film is supervised by Gukas and Dotun Olakunri. It will be released exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below: