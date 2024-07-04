See first-look images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro

According to a statement shared with Pulse Nigeria, “Bassey wants to meet Ivie’s family. However, Ivie is apprehensive about him meeting her family. Bassey insists and Ivie eventually caves and agrees to visit her family despite her reservations. Ivie and Bassey go to her family’s place for the weekend. Things are off to a warm start until the arrival of Osaze who’s just come in from rehab. The tension between Ivie and Osaze escalates when it’s discovered that Osaze isn’t clean and has been bribing his way out of rehab. Ivie and her family have to band together to see that Osaze can stay clean in order to take a shot that may be the cure to his addiction.”