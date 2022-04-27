RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Robert Pattinson is set to return as ‘The Batman’ sequel confirmed

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

Robert Pattinson is set to reprise his role as Gotham's fierce crime fighter as a sequel to The Batman is reportedly in the works at Warner Bros. Studios.

The film's director Matt Reeves made the announcement, adding that he will write and direct the follow-up sequel. However, he did not include any details about what the sequel will entail.

Currently, the highest-grossing film of the year, The Batman made its big-screen debut in march. Earned a whopping $134 million in its domestic opening and has gone on to become the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend following Marvel's “Spider-Man: No Way Home'' last year. In addition to blockbuster ticket sales, the movie was widely embraced by critics (it holds an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes), as well as audiences (it landed an “A-” CinemaScore).

“The Batman” took a gloomy look at Bruce Wayne’s earlier days as a masked vigilante. In his pursuit of justice, the young Dark Knight uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the maniacal killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). The star-studded cast included Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the crime-lord known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

Considering most DC titles saw their big premieres on HBO Max simultaneously with the big screen, The Batman serves as proof that Warner Bros. still has the potential to gain commercial success from exclusive theatrical releases with superior marketing muscles in play.

Along with Pattinson’s follow-up, Warner Bros. has several DC properties in the works, including the animated DC League of Super-Pets and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Next year, Jason Momoa is returning for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Ezra Miller is starring in The Flash.

Israel Olorunnisola

