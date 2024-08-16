Rising Nigerian filmmaker Doyinsola Ajayi makes all-Indian cast film

In an official statement, she revealed that her all-Indian film, Where Tides Meet, will be screening on the opening night of the Mississauga Fringe Festival which will be held from August 19 to August 25, 2024.

“Breaking glass ceilings and entering new territories. I directed a film with an all-Indian cast! Screening at the opening night of the Mississauga Fringe Festival.”

On handling the language barrier, Ajayi shared how she was able to navigate throughout the film’s production.

“Someone asked, “How did you manage the language barrier? Truth is, when I got this opportunity, I never saw race or language as a barrier. It was a beautiful challenge to test my skills as a director. From the beginning of the project, I was clear about what I wanted and how I wanted it and I was privileged to work with a cast that listened to me and gave me their best performance.”

Having worked in the marketing space for almost a decade, Ajayi thought it was time to explore a different career path.

Her first two short films Do or Die and Maki have been selected and nominated local and international film festivals, including Toronto International Nollywood Festivals.

Maki is a short film that tells the story of a young married woman who decides to face her haunting past but soon finds that it’s more than what she bargains for.

Do or Die is a short film that follows the life of Shade who is on the brink of ending her life after an unfortunate situation until she encounters an unexpected guest.

Angel in the Stone, an Ebonylife Creative Academy short film, follows Shalewa, an autistic teenage girl whose extraordinary gifts bring transformation to the plight of her struggling community. The film won 10 awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress in a Role at the Ebonylife Creative Academy Awards, making it one of the most outstanding films from the academy. It was also nominated for Best Music Score (International) at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.