Richard Mofe Damijo to star in Inkblot's 'Palava!'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film directed by Niyi Akinmolayan is set for a Christmas day theatrical debut.

Richard Mofe Damijo in Inkblot's 'Palava!' movie [Instagram/Inkblotpresents]
Inkblot productions has teased first photos for its Christmas day release, a feature length film titled 'Palava!' set to see veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo play an acclaimed performer.

Details: According to the studio, Mofe Damijo will play Osage Idehen, a renowned musical artist with 5 beautiful daughters and a big love for women in the drama.

"Mofe Damijo is one of Africa’s finest musician in #PalavaTheMovie. You’re not ready to see the Rockstar he becomes in this December Release. In our upcoming film, #PalavaTheMovie he plays Osage Idehen, a renowned musical artist with 5 beautiful daughters and a big love for women. There's more to the story but you'll just have to wait and see. Get ready to see RMD like you've never seen him before this Christmas," the studio announced via Instagram.

RMD is joined by a star-studded cast including Chinedu Ikedieze, Jemima Osunde, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, BBNaija alumnus Neo Akpofure among others.

News of 'Palava!' comes in the wake of the studio's August release 'The Set Up 2' directed by Naz Onuzo. The sequel to the 2019 Niyi Akinmolayan crime thriller saw the return of lead cast Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kehinde Bankole and Tina Mba.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
