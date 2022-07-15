Quartermax studios marks Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday with teaser for ‘The Adventures of Captain Blud’

The newly released teaser dropped on July 13, to mark the Nobel Laureate’s 88th birthday.

According to Ajayi, the 2D animated biopic will celebrate the life of the iconic playwright by sharing his story with younger audiences.

“Continuing in the tradition of the celebration of Prof. Wole Soyinka, sharing his story with the younger audiences and using more creative and innovative ways for doing this, Olu Ajayi is currently working on a biopic 2D animated series based on the Captain Blud comic book,” an excerpt of the teaser’s description reads.

While the animated biopic is currently in development at Quartermax studios, a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Ajayi published The Adventures of Captain Blud in 2016 to celebrate the playwright. The 300-framed comic book presented Soyinka as a hero who celebrates cultural values.

Illustrators including Cliff Ogiugo, Rafik Areguamen, Tokeda Adebayo and Kayode Tejumola are credited on the project.

Watch the teaser: