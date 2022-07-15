RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Quartermax studios marks Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday with teaser for ‘The Adventures of Captain Blud’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Quartermax studio in collaboration with Olu Ajayi, has launched a teaser for The Adventures of Captain Blud, a 2D animated biopic series of Wole Soyinka.

Captain Blud by Olu Ajayi
The animated series which is an adaptation of Ajayi’s 2016 comic book of same title will centre on Soyinka as a hero with cultural values.

The newly released teaser dropped on July 13, to mark the Nobel Laureate’s 88th birthday.

According to Ajayi, the 2D animated biopic will celebrate the life of the iconic playwright by sharing his story with younger audiences.

Continuing in the tradition of the celebration of Prof. Wole Soyinka, sharing his story with the younger audiences and using more creative and innovative ways for doing this, Olu Ajayi is currently working on a biopic 2D animated series based on the Captain Blud comic book,” an excerpt of the teaser’s description reads.

While the animated biopic is currently in development at Quartermax studios, a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Ajayi published The Adventures of Captain Blud in 2016 to celebrate the playwright. The 300-framed comic book presented Soyinka as a hero who celebrates cultural values.

Illustrators including Cliff Ogiugo, Rafik Areguamen, Tokeda Adebayo and Kayode Tejumola are credited on the project.

Watch the teaser:

On the film side of things, EbonyLife studios’ adaptation of Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman is currently in post-production. The Biyi Bandele directed Netflix Original is expected to launch before the year wraps.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

