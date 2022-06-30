RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

#PulseElections2023: 10 Nollywood movies that’ll spur you to get your PVC

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Run out of motivation to stand in the long queues, ‘under the rain or in the sun,’ for that PVC? Here are 10 Nollywood movies of the Nigeria we hope to change come 2023.

'A Place Called Forward' movie [Krystal Filmworks]
'A Place Called Forward' movie [Krystal Filmworks]
  1. The Milkmaid 
Recommended articles
'The Milkmaid' was shot in Taraba state [Instagram/@milkmaid_movie]
'The Milkmaid' was shot in Taraba state [Instagram/@milkmaid_movie] Pulse Nigeria

The 2020 drama narrates the heart wrenching reality of insurgency in Northern Nigeria. Directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, The Milkmaid follows a milkmaid’s quest to locate her sister after a raid on her village.

Though fictional The Milkmaid’s characters depict the lives of Nigerians displaced by terrorists and religious extremists.

2. Eyimofe (This is my Desire)

Jude Awudike as Mofe in 'Eyimofe' [Instagram/@chukoesiri]
Jude Awudike as Mofe in 'Eyimofe' [Instagram/@chukoesiri] Pulse Nigeria

The Arie and Chuko Esiri directed film on the migration crisis is another uncoated reality of Nigerians looking to leave home in search of greener pastures.

Set in Lagos, Eyimofe follows a middle-aged electrical engineer and a young hairdresser on a quest for a better life outside the shores of Nigeria.

Ever stopped to imagine a Nigeria where the term ‘japa’ isn’t so popular? Get your PVCs and vote right.

3. Collision Course

'Collision' produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters
'Collision' produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters Pulse Nigeria

The 2021 film by Bolanle Austen-Peters is inspired by the tragic EndSARS shooting.

Collision Course addresses diverse themes that point to the rot in the government and the system charged with protecting lives and property. The film’s plot also makes a case for police officers portraying them victims of the system.

4. Glamour Girls (1994)

At the point of release, Glamour Girls was notorious for its sexual content
At the point of release, Glamour Girls was notorious for its sexual content ece-auto-gen

Nearly three decades later, the original Glamour Girls produced by Kenneth Nnebue is still relevant and reflective of the Nigeria of today.

The two-part drama follows young women who turn to prostitution in a bid to make ends meet. In one of the most popular scenes from the classic, one of the characters, in an iconic monologue, details the disappointment of job hunting in a country that regards women as pleasure symbols.

While in present day Nigeria, women are finally making bold steps and joining the decision making table, a vast majority still succumb to the economic pressure.

5. Voiceless

Asabe Madaki in 'Voiceless' movie [Instagram/nativemediatv]
Asabe Madaki in 'Voiceless' movie [Instagram/nativemediatv] Pulse Nigeria

The Robert Peters directed film explores the troubling situation of insurgency in Northern Nigeria.

The captor and captive centred love story narrates the painful reality of kidnapped young women who are forced to marry and have children for insurgents. Voiceless also shows a glimpse of the rejection these young mothers face from their communities if they ever escape captivity.

6. A Place Called Forward

'A Place Called Forward' movie [Krystal Filmworks]
'A Place Called Forward' movie [Krystal Filmworks] Pulse Nigeria

Umanu Elijah’s A Place Called Forward is themed on environmental hazards. The story centres on the hazardous release of poisonous carbonate waste popularly known as soot in Port Harcourt.

Written by Aboyowa Aby Mene the film follows a victim of soot poisoning as he reminisces on the death of his wife and children.

7. Power of One

Izu Ojukwu’s political thriller, inspired by 2Baba’s shelved controversial protest in 2017 narrates the tyrannical leadership style in Nigeria. The film reflects on the government’s attempt to silence critics

8. Abdul

Abdul short film directed by Samuel Adeoye [Instagram]
Abdul short film directed by Samuel Adeoye [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Samuel Adeoye’s short film Abdul captures illegal immigration and is loosely based on the EndSARS protests.

Written and directed by the Germany-based filmmaker, Abdul follows Abdul (played by Abdul Saliou), a 25-year-old Nigerian who is on the verge of deportation l but finds his life-saver in a prison in Germany.

Faced with tough choices, he must find a way out or risk going back to a country with a crippling economy, and a place where the youths’ lives never mattered – lost in a peaceful protest for a better nation.

9. Joy

Joy movie [Geek Insider]
Joy movie [Geek Insider] Pulse Nigeria

Joy is an Austrian movie about Nigerian immigrants forced into prostitution to make ends meet.

The film portrays the shocking lives of women migrants in Europe at the mercy of human and sex trafficking cartels.

10. The Meeting

Rita Dominic as Clara Ikemba in ‘The Meeting’
Rita Dominic as Clara Ikemba in ‘The Meeting’ Pulse Nigeria

One of the fascinating themes of Mildred Okwo’s 2012 romantic comedy is the unending bureaucracy in the civil service which gives leeway for bribery and corruption.

Rita Dominic plays the film’s most memorable character as Clara Ikemba, a troublesome receptionist that represents real life gatekeepers in the civil service.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

#PulseElections2023: 10 Nollywood movies that’ll spur you to get your PVC

#PulseElections2023: 10 Nollywood movies that’ll spur you to get your PVC

'My next album is for generation unborn' Jesse Jagz declares

'My next album is for generation unborn' Jesse Jagz declares

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Fireboy announces release date for 'Playboy' after historic performance at Wembley

Fireboy announces release date for 'Playboy' after historic performance at Wembley

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage crashes

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage crashes

Check out the official trailer for‘Bound:Lost in the Moment’ short film

Check out the official trailer for‘Bound:Lost in the Moment’ short film

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for racketeering, sex trafficking

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for racketeering, sex trafficking

Here’s a first-look teaser for ‘Abé Ni’ directed by Chukwu Martin

Here’s a first-look teaser for ‘Abé Ni’ directed by Chukwu Martin

Trending

Glamour Girls: Play Studios needs to RESPECTFULLY hands-off classics [Review]

Glamour Girls movie [Netflix]

Glamour Girls: A story with no story [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Netflix’s ‘Glamour Girls’ [Instagram/Charlesofplay]

Funke Akindele, Daniel K. Daniel, Blessing Egbe invited to the Film Academy

Blessing Egbe, Daniel K Daniel and Funke Akindele set to join The Film Academy’s class of 2022 [Instagram]

Sharon Ooja reacts to ‘Glamour Girls’ reception, reveals she fell ill while filming

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/SharonOoja]