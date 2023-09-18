ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Prince gets dragged by Cee-C and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The enemies within aren't enough as housemates reach out for mutual foes outside of the house.

Prince gets dragged by Cee-C and Venita on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/cee_offical/veezeebaybeh/princenelsonenwerem]
Prince gets dragged by Cee-C and Venita on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/cee_offical/veezeebaybeh/princenelsonenwerem]

Recommended articles

In a conversation in the locker room, the ladies discussed Prince's comments about some of their actions, while he was in the house. According to them, he divulged the negative impact of their constant fights, saying that it had stained their integrity outside of the BBNaija house.

Cee-C revealed his comments on how she had destroyed what she had built in five years by virtue of her actions in the All Stars house. In her words, "I come tell am say, If I dirty my name, I go clean am. You no know Cee-C I go defend myself... they tell me rubbish, you have dirty your name that you built for five years".

ADVERTISEMENT

Venita expressed concerns about the fact that he didn't tell her anything considering the fact that she had also had some altercations in the past. She revealed that Cee-C wasn't the only one he dropped a warning for as he also spoke to Mercy about some things.

Prince was one of the new housemates also known as Biggie's guest on the All Stars show and this wasn't the first time housemates were discussing the things the new housemates had revealed to them. This brings up the fact that the new additions weren't given any strict rule on the things they could talk about.

The eviction last night could also have spurred up the conversation between the ladies, as the housemates were indeed shocked at the turn of events, contrary to what they had thought.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Davido makes surprise appearance at SDC's Palmwine Fest in London

Davido makes surprise appearance at SDC's Palmwine Fest in London

Prince gets dragged by Cee-C and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Prince gets dragged by Cee-C and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

What they did to Mohbad is what you have been doing to me - Yul Edochie

What they did to Mohbad is what you have been doing to me - Yul Edochie

Ilebaye struggles to gain housemates' forgiveness on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye struggles to gain housemates' forgiveness on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere gets a second strike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere gets a second strike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Cross becomes the first finalist on 'BBNaija AllStars'

Cross becomes the first finalist on 'BBNaija AllStars'

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Soma and Angel come face to face with issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/cee_coffical]

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy seals the pool party with a kiss with Pere and Whitemoney on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Mercy kisses Whitemoney and Pere in one night on 'BBNaija All Stars'