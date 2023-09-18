Prince gets dragged by Cee-C and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

In a conversation in the locker room, the ladies discussed Prince's comments about some of their actions, while he was in the house. According to them, he divulged the negative impact of their constant fights, saying that it had stained their integrity outside of the BBNaija house.

Cee-C revealed his comments on how she had destroyed what she had built in five years by virtue of her actions in the All Stars house. In her words, "I come tell am say, If I dirty my name, I go clean am. You no know Cee-C I go defend myself... they tell me rubbish, you have dirty your name that you built for five years".

Venita expressed concerns about the fact that he didn't tell her anything considering the fact that she had also had some altercations in the past. She revealed that Cee-C wasn't the only one he dropped a warning for as he also spoke to Mercy about some things.

Prince was one of the new housemates also known as Biggie's guest on the All Stars show and this wasn't the first time housemates were discussing the things the new housemates had revealed to them. This brings up the fact that the new additions weren't given any strict rule on the things they could talk about.