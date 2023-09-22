ADVERTISEMENT
Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

He defends her during a chaotic time filled with several altercations.

Pere called housemates out for disregarding Ilebaye on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

During his diary session with Big Brother, he shared some names of the All Stars who have disrespected this week’s HOH in some way or the other.

He revealed, "The Head of House asked everyone to go and change the sheet and come back... Venita and Adekunle had the balls to tell the Head of House that if they go change the sheet they won't come back...".

Pere also claimed that Ilebaye being the youngest in the house was the reason behind their constant disrespect to her. He said, "Because she is 21 they feel they can put their legs over her...".

During the course of his session, he also mentioned Cee-C as one of the housemates disregarding her.

She questioned Ilebaye's leadership skills, claiming her attitude during the task wager was proof that she couldn't run a business adequately.

"You will make a terrible business owner. You have to learn... You will start learning now, when you give people a task, give them room to also do it", Cee-C expressed.

Even though the statement by Cee-C doesn't end up as an altercation, Ilebaye has had an altercation with Mercy today already, hours away from their presentation. Pere also showed a different side to him, which viewers are amazed about, considering the fact that he was initially clamouring for Angel to win the HOH and not Ilebaye.

