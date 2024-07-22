Pastor Iren’s 'What About Us?' defeats 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' for top box office spot

The cast includes Uzor Arukwe, Folu Storms, Kunle Remi, Teniola Aladese, Seyi Awolowo, Marycolette Unamka, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

According to a report published on Friday, July 20, 2024, by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) detailing the top 10 highest-grossing films at the box office between July 12 and July 18, 2024, the film also made an impressive ₦24 million in the first weekend of its release.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has dropped to second place with ₦33.6 million. Following closely is A Quiet Place: Day One. The Hollywood horror sci-fi written and directed by Michael Sarnoski took the third spot during the time considered with ₦30.3 million, which brings its total gross to ₦109.2 million.

Nollywood epic crime thriller Lakatabu, directed by Odunlade Adekola grossed ₦22.1 million, placing it in fourth place. Its total gross since its release on June 21, 2024 is now over ₦156 million.

Despicable Me 4 remains in fifth place on the list. The American animated comedy produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination, has grossed ₦13.8 million and ₦40 million in total.

Biodun Stephen’s Muri and Ko has grossed a total of ₦120.4 million since its release on June 14, 2024. On the chart it is in the sixth position with ₦12.3 million.

Hollywood animation, Inside Out 2 is in seventh place with ₦11.5 million. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, this film has a total gross of ₦68.5 million.

Fly Me to the Moon follows right behind, in eighth place with ₦8.1 million. This romantic comedy is directed by Greg Berlanti and distributed by Columbia Pictures.

Taking ninth place is Ampong Kwaku Kwakye’s The Groomsmen released on July 12, 2024. This romantic drama has made a cumulative gross of ₦6.2 million since its release. Last week it grossed ₦6.1 million.