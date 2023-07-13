Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian

Inemesit Udodiong

The established actress has played almost everything else.

Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian [Prince Ilelej]
Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian [Prince Ilelej]

Recommended articles

From dancing to directing and acting on stage and onscreen, the thespian has done it all including playing Sarah in Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House of Secrets'. Well, almost everything.

During an exclusive interview with Pulse, we asked the actress if she has any dream roles left, to which, she admitted that there is a specific role she has been dying to get.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As an actor, I have been tweeting it; somebody cast me as a villain," Dede stated. "I would love to play an absolute nasty piece of work. Someone evil, not one-dimensional evil."

She goes on to explain why playing a villain is her dream role, stating an evil and figuring out their motivations is more fun.

In her words, "Villains are more fun to play because you have to make that person sellable. You have to relate to them because nobody just wakes up one morning and goes, 'Haha, I'm evil and I want to destroy things and destroy people.' No, they have a story of how they got somewhere. There is a saying, 'No child is born bad; they become bad. So that's the thing for me—to play a character that is bad and given a story that hopefully shows how they have become bad, or even with what you've got to show that this is still a human being even though they are doing horrendous things, so that's the attraction for me. Casting me as a villain who dances would be the culmination of all my dreams into one thing."

Nigerian directors, you heard it here first. Cast Dede as a villain already!

For now, you can watch the brilliance that is Onajite Dede as Sarah in The House of Secrets on Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Vee arrests plumber for extorting her

BBNaija's Vee arrests plumber for extorting her

The young Nigerian visionary transforming TV commercials, defying foreign director dependence

The young Nigerian visionary transforming TV commercials, defying foreign director dependence

Adekunle Gold shares Cover Art & Tracklist for upcoming album 'Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold shares Cover Art & Tracklist for upcoming album 'Tequila Ever After’

The Weeknd surpasses Micheal Jackson for highest-grossing tour by a Black artist

The Weeknd surpasses Micheal Jackson for highest-grossing tour by a Black artist

Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian

Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian

There was no song bigger than 'Machala': Carter Efe rants after Headies snub

There was no song bigger than 'Machala': Carter Efe rants after Headies snub

Portable survives dreadful crash in new G-Wagon

Portable survives dreadful crash in new G-Wagon

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 44th week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 44th week on Billboard Hot 100

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Idris Elba is no longer interested in the coveted James Bond role

Why I am no longer interested in James Bond role - Idris Elba

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3 [Shockng]

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3

Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!

Gangs of Lagos not injurious to anyone, Amazon tells court

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng]

'Love, Lust & Other Things' takes top spot with ₦10 million