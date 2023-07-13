Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian
The established actress has played almost everything else.
From dancing to directing and acting on stage and onscreen, the thespian has done it all including playing Sarah in Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House of Secrets'. Well, almost everything.
During an exclusive interview with Pulse, we asked the actress if she has any dream roles left, to which, she admitted that there is a specific role she has been dying to get.
"As an actor, I have been tweeting it; somebody cast me as a villain," Dede stated. "I would love to play an absolute nasty piece of work. Someone evil, not one-dimensional evil."
She goes on to explain why playing a villain is her dream role, stating an evil and figuring out their motivations is more fun.
In her words, "Villains are more fun to play because you have to make that person sellable. You have to relate to them because nobody just wakes up one morning and goes, 'Haha, I'm evil and I want to destroy things and destroy people.' No, they have a story of how they got somewhere. There is a saying, 'No child is born bad; they become bad. So that's the thing for me—to play a character that is bad and given a story that hopefully shows how they have become bad, or even with what you've got to show that this is still a human being even though they are doing horrendous things, so that's the attraction for me. Casting me as a villain who dances would be the culmination of all my dreams into one thing."
Nigerian directors, you heard it here first. Cast Dede as a villain already!
For now, you can watch the brilliance that is Onajite Dede as Sarah in The House of Secrets on Prime Video.
Watch the trailer:
