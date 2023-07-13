Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian

In her words, "Villains are more fun to play because you have to make that person sellable. You have to relate to them because nobody just wakes up one morning and goes, 'Haha, I'm evil and I want to destroy things and destroy people.' No, they have a story of how they got somewhere. There is a saying, 'No child is born bad; they become bad. So that's the thing for me—to play a character that is bad and given a story that hopefully shows how they have become bad, or even with what you've got to show that this is still a human being even though they are doing horrendous things, so that's the attraction for me. Casting me as a villain who dances would be the culmination of all my dreams into one thing."