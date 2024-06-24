Omoni Oboli reveals her favourite thing about being an actor

Oboli recently had a sit down with Netflix as part of the press tour for the upcoming series Òlòtūré: The Journey. In the Hot Minute with Omoni Oboli segment posted to Instagram on June 24, 2024, she was asked a series of quick questions in a minute.

When asked about her upbringing, she responded, "I grew up in Delta Steel Company in Delta State.

She was also asked what career path she would have taken if she did not become a thespian. She responded, "If I were not an actor, I would definitely be a surgeon."

The actress also disclosed that she can cook a wide variety of Nigerian meals. She said, "I can make so many Nigerian dishes, especially the soups. I can make bangs soup, egusi, you name it I'm your girl."

"If I had to choose another Netflix title to be in, it would definitely be Bridgerton," she disclosed when probed about another show she would have loved to star in.

Oboli was then asked about her favourite thing about being a thespian, to which she responded, "My favourite thing about being an actor is that I get to be so many people in just one life. The last thing I watched on Netflix was a limited series called the anatomy of Scandal."

She also described the upcoming film in three words and encouraged viewers to stay glued to their seats when watching the series after it is released on June 28, 2024.

