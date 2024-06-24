ADVERTISEMENT
Omoni Oboli reveals her favourite thing about being an actor

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also discloses that if she could choose a Netflix show to be a part of, it would be Bridgerton.

Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli [Instagram/OmoniOboli]

Oboli recently had a sit down with Netflix as part of the press tour for the upcoming series Òlòtūré: The Journey. In the Hot Minute with Omoni Oboli segment posted to Instagram on June 24, 2024, she was asked a series of quick questions in a minute.

When asked about her upbringing, she responded, "I grew up in Delta Steel Company in Delta State.

She was also asked what career path she would have taken if she did not become a thespian. She responded, "If I were not an actor, I would definitely be a surgeon."

The actress also disclosed that she can cook a wide variety of Nigerian meals. She said, "I can make so many Nigerian dishes, especially the soups. I can make bangs soup, egusi, you name it I'm your girl."

"If I had to choose another Netflix title to be in, it would definitely be Bridgerton," she disclosed when probed about another show she would have loved to star in.

Oboli was then asked about her favourite thing about being a thespian, to which she responded, "My favourite thing about being an actor is that I get to be so many people in just one life. The last thing I watched on Netflix was a limited series called the anatomy of Scandal."

She also described the upcoming film in three words and encouraged viewers to stay glued to their seats when watching the series after it is released on June 28, 2024.

"If I were to describe the Oloture sequel in three words it would be 'thrilling', It would be 'tear-jerking', and it would be 'nerve-wracking'. Audiences should expect to sit at the edge of their seats, and no looking away. If you look away, you will miss something amazing," Oboli concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

Wizkid shares details on the collaborations on his upcoming album 'Morayo'

Omoni Oboli reveals her favourite thing about being an actor

True fans of Kehinde Bankole in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' will love these 6 films

Biodun Stephen's Muri and Ko with Kunle Remi leads Nollywood films at the box office

Davido and Chioma's love story : A timeline of their 'Assurance'

Top 5 music genres bringing vibes and love across Africa right now

5 Davido songs that capture his love story with Chioma

Chivido 2024: Davido, Chioma ooze steeze in much anticipated pre-wedding photos

These are 7 feel-good Nollywood films you must see this weekend

