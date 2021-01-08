Mo Abudu has reacted to copyright infringement allegations recently levied against her film production company for their Netflix film, 'Oloture'.

According to a statement shared via Abudu's Instagram page, the media mogul's lawyers claim 'Oloture' is a "work of fiction and was inspired by a variety of true events".

"The movie evolved after in-depth research and wide consultation with several entities with diverse accounts of human/sex trafficking which informed the development of 'Oloture' as a social impact project", the statements adds.

The filmmaker has since disabled comments on the trending statement which comes in the wake of a Pulse interview with Tobore Ovuorie . The journalist alleged in the explosive interview that EbonyLife Films adapted her 2014 sex trafficking report without her express permission.

Watch the interview: