Obi Emelonye has officially joined filmmakers across the globe in their exploration of technological mediums to ensure they keep telling stories amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Nollywood filmmaker has revealed that his latest project, 'Heart 2 Heart' was shot with mobile phones and remotely directed using popular video communications application, Zoom.

Emelonye's upcoming film reportedly follows a long-distance video call between two lovebirds as they discuss how their wedding was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. It stars JideKene Achufusi

'