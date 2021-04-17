Nollywood Week Film Festival unveils short film selection for 2021 edition
The upcoming festival is set to hold virtually.
Billed for May 6-9, 2021, the festival recently unveiled its official short film selection. Short films by Nigerian directors, Damilola Orimogunje, Udoka Oyeka and newcomer Nissi Ogulu made the list.
Here is a full list of the festival's short film selection:
1. Heaven Baby - Damilola Orimogunje
2. Homecoming - Daniel Uzodinma
3. Listen - Udoka Onyeka
4. Pause - Jammal Ibrahim
5. Something Special - Precious Asuai
6. The List - Goga Clay
7. The Satchel - Nissi Ogulu
8. Train Wreck - Roberta Orioma
The diaspora short list features Angela McCrae's 'Where Is Beauty', '5 Ribbons' co-directed by Vilma Martins and Heraldo De Deus, 'Blind Date' by Loukman Ali and Angelos Bougas's 'Colour Blind'.
Other confirmed titled include Siphokazi Mtila's 'Pretty's Daughter', 'Morning After' by Brian Munene and more.
