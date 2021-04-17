RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood Week Film Festival unveils short film selection for 2021 edition

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The upcoming festival is set to hold virtually.

Roberta Orioma's 'Train Wreck' for Nollywood Film Festival [Instagram/crazy_crazy_aj]

Pulse Nigeria

Organizers of the acclaimed Nollywood Week Film Festival, have confirmed the anticipated schedule for the 2021 edition alongside selected films set to screen.

Recommended articles

Billed for May 6-9, 2021, the festival recently unveiled its official short film selection. Short films by Nigerian directors, Damilola Orimogunje, Udoka Oyeka and newcomer Nissi Ogulu made the list.

ALSO READ: Akorede Alli accused of conning upcoming Nollywood actors on new project

Here is a full list of the festival's short film selection:

The diaspora short list features Angela McCrae's 'Where Is Beauty', '5 Ribbons' co-directed by Vilma Martins and Heraldo De Deus, 'Blind Date' by Loukman Ali and Angelos Bougas's 'Colour Blind'.

Other confirmed titled include Siphokazi Mtila's 'Pretty's Daughter', 'Morning After' by Brian Munene and more.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive