Stephanie Linus-led committee asks Nollywood filmmakers to submit films for 2025 Oscars

This year, actress Stephanie Linus will lead the committee.

The NOSC, accredited by AMPAS, is responsible for choosing Nigeria’s official entry for the IFF Award. The submission portal will remain open from August 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024, at www.thenosc.org

The IFF Award is conferred annually by the Academy to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States which contains 50% or more of dialogue in a language or languages other than English.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

By the Academy’s standards, submitted films must meet specific criteria, including providing accurate, legible English subtitles, adherence to particular shooting formats, and evidence of theatrical release. Detailed information regarding these requirements is available on the NOSC website.

The NOSC also announced a reformation with the addition of new members, such as Ali Nuhu, managing director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC); Blessing Effiom Egbe, a producer and director; Ijeoma Grace Agu, an actress; Kene Okwuosa, chief executive officer of Nile Entertainment and Victor Akande, a journalist, author, and film critic.

Returning members of the committee are Victor Okhai, president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN); veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former DGN president Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner Yibo Koko; writer and director Izu Ojukwu; film producer Emem Isong; director Dimeji Ajibola; writer and director Jude Idada; director John Njamah; and actress Meg Otanwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linus noted that the inclusion of new members brings together individuals with diverse creative backgrounds, enhancing the process of selecting the best film from Nigeria. The team is tasked with collecting, screening, and voting on entries to represent the country in the IFF category.