ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Stephanie Linus-led committee asks Nollywood filmmakers to submit films for 2025 Oscars

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The NOSC, accredited by AMPAS, is responsible for choosing Nigeria’s official entry for the IFF Award.

Stephanie Linus Okereke
Stephanie Linus Okereke

Recommended articles

This year, actress Stephanie Linus will lead the committee.

The NOSC, accredited by AMPAS, is responsible for choosing Nigeria’s official entry for the IFF Award. The submission portal will remain open from August 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024, at www.thenosc.org

The IFF Award is conferred annually by the Academy to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States which contains 50% or more of dialogue in a language or languages other than English.

ADVERTISEMENT
NOSC
NOSC Pulse Nigeria

By the Academy’s standards, submitted films must meet specific criteria, including providing accurate, legible English subtitles, adherence to particular shooting formats, and evidence of theatrical release. Detailed information regarding these requirements is available on the NOSC website.

The NOSC also announced a reformation with the addition of new members, such as Ali Nuhu, managing director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC); Blessing Effiom Egbe, a producer and director; Ijeoma Grace Agu, an actress; Kene Okwuosa, chief executive officer of Nile Entertainment and Victor Akande, a journalist, author, and film critic.

Returning members of the committee are Victor Okhai, president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN); veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former DGN president Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner Yibo Koko; writer and director Izu Ojukwu; film producer Emem Isong; director Dimeji Ajibola; writer and director Jude Idada; director John Njamah; and actress Meg Otanwa.

ALSO READ: 'With Difficulty Comes Ease' with Uzoamaka Aniunoh to premiere on Prime Video in August

ADVERTISEMENT

Linus noted that the inclusion of new members brings together individuals with diverse creative backgrounds, enhancing the process of selecting the best film from Nigeria. The team is tasked with collecting, screening, and voting on entries to represent the country in the IFF category.

The 97th Oscars ceremony is set for March 2, 2025, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, to over 200 territories worldwide.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fusion Records launches in Nigeria with King Six & Mani Lapussh as pioneer signees

Fusion Records launches in Nigeria with King Six & Mani Lapussh as pioneer signees

Stephanie Linus-led committee asks Nollywood filmmakers to submit films for 2025 Oscars

Stephanie Linus-led committee asks Nollywood filmmakers to submit films for 2025 Oscars

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' is the 14th most searched song globally

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' is the 14th most searched song globally

How we're being scammed for boat rides in Lagos State - Singer BNXN

How we're being scammed for boat rides in Lagos State - Singer BNXN

Here’s everything you need to know about Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Here’s everything you need to know about Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

People's opinions matter less than I thought - Ayra Starr

People's opinions matter less than I thought - Ayra Starr

BETA pair wins first Immunity Challenge on 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

BETA pair wins first Immunity Challenge on 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

Londoner [Polymath Pictures]

Babatunde Apalowo's 'Londoner' wins Best Fiction Feature prize at Durban FilmMart

Anikulapo-Rise-of-the-Spectre

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' series to begin production for season 2 in August

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development