According to The Sunday Times, all plans for a Beijing premiere and a tour of a few Chinese cities has been indefinitely suspended due the the country's struggle to contain the widespread of coronavirus.

The upcoming Bond franchise is set to open in UK cinemas from the 2nd of April and in North America from the 10th of April. 'No Time to Die' stars Daniel Craig in his 5th and final performance as James Bond.

'No Time to Die' Beijing premiere and tour of cities in China has been suspended owing to the spread of the virus [Instagram]

Craig stars alongside Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Léa Seydoux in the Cary Joji Fukunaga directed film.