According to a BBC report, the 15-year-old 'Queen of Katwe' star was first diagnosed with brain tumour in 2016. After receiving treatment in India, she was certified tumour-free in 2017.

She died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at TMR International Hospital, in Naalya, Kampala from another tumour that was reportedly found last year.

15-year-old actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies after a prolonged battle with brain tumour [The Sun]

Waligwu starred as Gloria, a close friend of lead character, Phiona in the 2016 Disney biographical drama based on Ugandan chess player Phiona Mutesi.