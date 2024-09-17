Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

At the panel session titled, “Iyanu: Creating a Nigerian Superhero Series for the World,” several creatives behind the series and the novels assembled to share their thoughts on the upcoming series. The panel included Serah Johnson (Voice Actress of Iyanu in the animated series), Godwin Akpan (Artist/Art Director, Iyanu: Child of Wonder and Iyanu series), Akinboye Olasunkanmi (Artist, Iyanu: Child of Wonder), Toyin Ajetunmobi (Artist, Iyanu: Child of Wonder), and Victor Sanchez Aghahowa (Head of Production, West Africa at MultiChoice).

They discussed how the animated series merges rich Nigerian folklore with cutting-edge animation to create a fantasy superhero that resonates not only with local audiences but also globally, pushing the boundaries of storytelling in the process.

Serah Johnson shared her thoughts on playing the role of Iyanu in the animation series.

“The whole experience was so mind-blowing for me. I like to do my background work and when I started the process, I wanted to know all about Iyanu. I downloaded all the comic books and started reading up on Iyanu. It was such an amazing story and it made me fall in love with the character even more. It wasn’t just business as usual for me, it became very dear to my heart. Iyanu is a smart, adventurous girl with divine powers. Her journey of self-discovery resonates with audiences of all ages,” she said.

She also highlighted the immense potential of Nigeria’s growing animation industry.

“Growing up, I didn’t see faces like mine or hear voices like mine in animation. I have to commend the Lion Forge team, especially the casting director, for bringing together the best of the best. One issue I’ve always had with foreign movies or animated series that try to represent Africa or Nigeria was their accents—they never seemed to get it right. Roye was very particular about that, and it made me so excited to see someone paying such close attention to all the details to make sure the series comes out just right,” she added.

Godwin Akpan, the Art Director of the Iyanu series said, “The fact that we are getting a show about African culture is a big deal. There are so many Black people in the diaspora who will love to learn more about the culture of where they come from. To be working on a show that presents our culture in a fantasy light is just amazing and I believe the world is ready for it! Now, it’s time for Africa to shine. This is a beautiful moment, and it’s going to be an exciting adventure—the beginning of many more things to come,” he said.

Victor Sanchez Aghahowa, Head of Production, MultiChoice West Africa, emphasized the importance of preserving African culture through storytelling.

“Preserving our culture through storytelling is vital. Iyanu represents a monumental moment where our rich heritage is shared with the world. Showmax is proud to bring this story to audiences in Africa. It’s not about others telling our stories; it’s about us reclaiming our narratives. Our culture once shared through oral traditions, is now reaching audiences via streaming. Today, with everyone on their phones, Showmax brings this experience directly to you,” he said.

