Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Style Magnate is a fashion and design competition featuring 20 talented emerging fashion designers handpicked through a rigorous audition process. These designers will compete for a life-changing prize of 100 million Naira worth, including a 10 million Naira cash prize, a three-month internship, a one-bedroom loft apartment, and the coveted title of ‘The Style Magnate.’

Guided by Nigerian fashion icon Mai Atafo, who serves as the Maestro, the contestants will tackle creative challenges to impress top industry figures. Hosted by Nollywood star Joseph Benjamin, with renowned stylist Yolanda Okereke as the Fashion Principal, Style Magnate promises high stakes, intense drama, and stunning designs.

With new episodes airing every Friday, contestants will be pushed to their limits, taking on challenges that test their sketching, designing, and sewing skills, all under immense pressure and while racing against the clock.

With each episode, the stakes rise as contestants strive to deliver show-stopping designs to impress some of the most influential figures in fashion. With challenges that test their skills and creativity, and major celebrities to dress, the contestants must showcase their ability to sketch, design and sew under pressure, with the help of expert mentors and prominent industry titans.

Leading Style Magnate is Nigerian fashion designer and icon Mai Atafo, known for his award-winning designs and expertise. As the show’s Maestro, Atafo will be on hand to offer expertise, encouragement, and, of course, his signature tough love.

Abisola Omolade, the show’s executive producer, says, “Style Magnate was born out of a desire to showcase the raw talent and limitless creativity we have in Africa. The idea was to create not just a competition, but a platform where designers can learn, grow, and thrive in an industry that’s constantly evolving. Putting this show together has been a rewarding experience - it’s been amazing to watch these designers push boundaries, challenge themselves, and bring their unique perspectives to life. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait for viewers to witness the journey and the transformations that happen along the way.”

As the competition heats up, alliances will form, friendships will be challenged, and only the most talented designers will reach the finale. Their final designs will be judged by the experts and a surprise celebrity guest. The winner will be crowned The Style Magnate and earn a spot in the fashion industry.

“With Style Magnate, we’re allowing designers to showcase their creativity and passion to

a wider audience,” said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels,

West Africa, MultiChoice. “We’re proud to support emerging talent as these creatives

work towards making their mark on the global fashion stage. Showmax is dedicated to

showcasing authentic African stories, and Style Magnate is the perfect addition to our