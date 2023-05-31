Nigerian Idol S8: How to vote for your favourite contestants on the show

Here is a load down of their performances and how you can access up to 2700 votes to keep your favourites in contention for the grand prize:

Victory: The lawyer was the first to hit the stage on the live show. He gave an outstanding performance with his rendition of Alicia Keys “Falling”. You can relive Victory’s performance here.

Savy Henry: He was part of the season 7 audition, but failed to make it into the live show. On Sunday, Henry finally lived one of his dreams with a smooth performance of “You and I” by John Legend on the Nigerian Idol live show. Click to enjoy Henry’s performance.

Constance: As the youngest contestant of the season, Constance appears to be thriving on the pressure that comes with the live show. She delivered a good performance on the night with her rendition of “All I Ask” by Adele. Here is a link to the full performance.

Precious Mac: This is more than just a competition for her, as she must also live up to the family name which is renowned for musical excellence. Precious delivered another remarkable performance with her rendition of “No One” by Alicia Keys. Relieve the performance here.

Ose Daniel: He promised to give his all on the live show, and he left it all on the stage on Sunday with an amazing rendition of “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele. Click to watch the performance.

Quest: The journey on the live show for Quest started on an amazing note. It was an incredible performance of “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” by Celine Dion. Watch the performance here.

Abraham: His performance of “Go The Distance” by Michael Bolton was splendid. Click to relive the moment.

Goodness: It was a good performance of Beyonce’s “Halo” by the gorgeously dressed singer on the night, as she did justice to the song with her powerful voice. Watch here.

Chisom: This is another contestant who fell shot of the live show in season 7. This time, he grabbed the last spot in the top 10, and his performance of Usher’s “You Got It Bad” on the live show did justice to the ticket. Click here to watch Chisom’s performance.

Reigny: The model displayed her vocal talent on the night with a breathtaking performance of “Heaven Sent” by Keyshia Cole. Watch the full performance here.

