Nigerian comedienne, Kiekie launches game show, ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The audition entries showcased Nigerians’ impressive talents in singing, dancing, acting, cooking, and more.

Kiekie will debut her game show Kiekie Unscripted Experience [Instagram/@kiekie]
Kiekie will debut her game show Kiekie Unscripted Experience [Instagram/@kiekie]

The audition period, which kicked off on August 20, 2024, and closed on September 6, saw a surge in interest, with over 10,000 entries pouring in within just two weeks. From singers and dancers to actors, rappers, and musicians, the sheer volume and diversity of talent attest to the immense creative potential that thrives in Nigeria.

Kiekie Unscripted Experience is an inclusive space where anyone, regardless of age or gender, can showcase their talents, connect with industry leaders, and gain exposure and recognition.

This year’s edition intends to elevate its participants’ careers, offering a launching pad for those hoping to make their mark in the entertainment industry. Hosted by Kiekie, the show is set to captivate audiences with its blend of dynamic performances and heartwarming stories. Contestants will compete across various categories, including music, dance, and comedy, vying for incredible rewards that could change their lives.

READ ALSO: Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’

Among the prizes up for grabs are ₦30 million in cash, and two all-expense-paid trips to any destination of choice. Beyond these, participants will also engage in high-energy games that test both their physical and mental skills, ensuring an entertaining experience for viewers and contestants alike.

Spanning 12 episodes and featuring 13 thrilling segments, the season will culminate in a grand finale. The first episode of Kiekie Unscripted Experience airs on October 1, 2024, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 5:00 PM on Kiekie TV’s YouTube channel.

Brooks Eti-Inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

