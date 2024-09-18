Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’

The announcement was made at the 2024 Fame Week Africa.

My Fairytale Wedding is a rom-com 3-part movie that captures the unique experiences of modern-day African women. It revolves around a 29-year-old woman who, in a desperate bid to find love, turns to the strange powers of ‘kayanmata’—a love potion from an affluent seller.

Uzor Arukwe and Lilian Esoro play lead roles, personifying characters with the challenges of modern love, the complexities of relationships, and the dynamics of Nigerian wedding traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official logline, My Fairytale Wedding “delivers love, laughter and a sprinkle of magic” and offers “a refreshing reimagining of classic fairy tales, infused with African heart and soul and set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria.”

According to Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice West Africa’s head of content and channels, the film is a breath of fresh air.

“In conceptualising and producing My Fairytale Wedding, we wanted to bring something fresh and authentic to the screen – something that resonates deeply with our audience while offering a fun and light-hearted take on the challenges of love in the 21st century,” she said.

The movie is set to have been predominantly shot in English with a blend of indigenous Nigerian languages and pidgin English.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola and produced by ChiChi Nworah, My Fairytale Wedding features Ramsey Nouah, Carolina Hutchings, Ini Edo, Kanayo O Kanayo, Daniel Etim, Mercy Eke, Tina Mba, and Ayo Mogaji.