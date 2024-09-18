ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The first film in the trilogy is set to debut this year.

Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’
Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’

Recommended articles

The announcement was made at the 2024 Fame Week Africa.

My Fairytale Wedding is a rom-com 3-part movie that captures the unique experiences of modern-day African women. It revolves around a 29-year-old woman who, in a desperate bid to find love, turns to the strange powers of ‘kayanmata’—a love potion from an affluent seller.

Uzor Arukwe and Lilian Esoro play lead roles, personifying characters with the challenges of modern love, the complexities of relationships, and the dynamics of Nigerian wedding traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

According to the official logline, My Fairytale Wedding “delivers love, laughter and a sprinkle of magic” and offers “a refreshing reimagining of classic fairy tales, infused with African heart and soul and set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria.”

According to Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice West Africa’s head of content and channels, the film is a breath of fresh air.

In conceptualising and producing My Fairytale Wedding, we wanted to bring something fresh and authentic to the screen – something that resonates deeply with our audience while offering a fun and light-hearted take on the challenges of love in the 21st century,” she said.

The movie is set to have been predominantly shot in English with a blend of indigenous Nigerian languages and pidgin English.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola and produced by ChiChi Nworah, My Fairytale Wedding features Ramsey Nouah, Carolina Hutchings, Ini Edo, Kanayo O Kanayo, Daniel Etim, Mercy Eke, Tina Mba, and Ayo Mogaji.

Although the 3-part movie concluded principal photography in 2022, MultiChoice is yet to announce a release date for the trilogy.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBNaija' star Phyna's new post about men causes stir

'BBNaija' star Phyna's new post about men causes stir

Portable repents, tearfully begs for forgiveness over attack on Pastor

Portable repents, tearfully begs for forgiveness over attack on Pastor

Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’

Africa Magic unveils new Nollywood Trilogy, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’

President Tinubu made a wicked decision - Seun Kuti on fuel subsidy removal

President Tinubu made a wicked decision - Seun Kuti on fuel subsidy removal

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Rapper Diddy indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges, denied bail

Rapper Diddy indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges, denied bail

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

‘I'm taking Ghana to court for robbing me of my $1m investment’ - Michael Blackson

‘I'm taking Ghana to court for robbing me of my $1m investment’ - Michael Blackson

Police find 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants in arrested Diddy's home

Police find 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants in arrested Diddy's home

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola-Austen-Peters

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Osita 'Pawpaw' Iheme and Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze

Let’s throw it back to these comedy films from the 2000s

Oboli is a seasoned actor, producer, and director popular for the ‘Wives on Strike’ franchise. [Instagram/@omonioboli]

‘I used to trade my scripts for film roles’- Omoni Oboli

The Smart Money Woman is a financial literacy comedy-drama [IMDB]

'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October