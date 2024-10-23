Nigerian actress Somkele Idhalama bags role on American sci-fi TV series

The actress plays a pivotal role in the Paramount+ adventure drama series as the 'The Progenitor' in the 10th episode of the fifth season titled 'Life, Itself'.

Filled with a sense of accomplishment and excitement, the Delta State-born film star and model took to her Instagram page to share the update with her followers.

The graduate of biochemistry also shared how her experience was auditioning for the show. "Guess who and guess where…it’s yours truly on the set of @startrekonpplus as ‘The Progenitor’. Interesting fact: I auditioned for this show for a good minute. Finally got a cool role then," she captioned her post.

As an actress, Somkele is popular for playing one of the surviving doctors who caught Ebola in Nigeria in the Steve Gukas-directed biopic, 93 Days. Her exceptional portrayal of the character earned her several awards including the ELOY Award for Best Actress of the Year, AMVCA Trailblazer Award, and The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting.