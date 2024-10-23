RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian actress Somkele Idhalama bags role on American sci-fi TV series

Damilola Agubata

The Nigerian-born actress plays 'The Progenitor' on Star Trek: Discovery.

Somkele Idhalama plays 'The Progenitor'.


The actress plays a pivotal role in the Paramount+ adventure drama series as the 'The Progenitor' in the 10th episode of the fifth season titled 'Life, Itself'.

Filled with a sense of accomplishment and excitement, the Delta State-born film star and model took to her Instagram page to share the update with her followers.

The graduate of biochemistry also shared how her experience was auditioning for the show. "Guess who and guess where…it’s yours truly on the set of @startrekonpplus as ‘The Progenitor’. Interesting fact: I auditioned for this show for a good minute. Finally got a cool role then," she captioned her post.

ALSO READ: Actress Somkele Idhalama opens up about son's cancer diagnosis

As an actress, Somkele is popular for playing one of the surviving doctors who caught Ebola in Nigeria in the Steve Gukas-directed biopic, 93 Days. Her exceptional portrayal of the character earned her several awards including the ELOY Award for Best Actress of the Year, AMVCA Trailblazer Award, and The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting.

She is also known for her role as Yemisi Disu in the romantic comedy drama films, The Wedding Party (2016) directed by Kemi Adetiba and The Wedding Party 2 (2017) directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

