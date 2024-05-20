ICYMI: Nigerian actors dominate Guy Ritchie's 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

The movie not only boasts of a diverse cast but also brings aspects of Yoruba culture into the story, through the characters played by the Nigerians.

Every Nigerian character had a significant role that further developed the plot.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a story set during World War II and centres around the formation of a secret British unit. The movie follows a top-secret combat unit of rogues and mavericks that goes on a daring mission against the Nazis, ultimately changing the course of World War II.

To help the British during WWII, Mr. Heron played by Olusanmokun, a British spy works with Marjorie Stewart, played by Eiza Gonzalez, to obtain intelligence on the Germans.

The Nollywood actress Graham-Douglas played the character of Madam Igbokwe, whom Mr Heron assigned to seduce a German military guard, while Babalola and Oshin played Adebayo and Adegoke respectively.

Graham-Douglas has also appeared in Nollywood movies including, Flower Girl (2013), Cold Wilo (2019), and War: Wrath and Revenge (2023).

The Nigerian American actor, Olusanmokun, has been featured in popular movies such as Star Trek and Dune, Babalola has starred in Wrath of Man and Top Boy, and Oshin in The Great Escaper.

